Old Image Of Fruit Meal Served To Police Personnel During Navratri Resurfaces With False Claim

A picture of police officers eating fruits together on a large dining table is viral on social media. It is being claimed that for the first time in Uttar Pradesh, under Yogi Adityanath's government, special arrangements were made for the police personnel observing fast during Navratri, and fruits and vegetables were served.

While sharing this picture, A Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "योगी सरकार ने नवरात्रि व्रत रखने वाले पुलिस कर्मियों के लिये फलाहार का विशेष प्रबंध किया है। जीवन में पहली बार ऐसा दृश्य देखा है वर्ना ऐसा आयोजन सिर्फ रोजा इफ्तारी में ही देखा था."

[English Translation: Yogi government made Special arrangements of fruit meals for the police personnel observing Navratri fast. For the first time in my life, I have seen such a scene, otherwise, I had seen such an event only in Rosa Iftari.]

Hindi news website Police Media reported the same. The headline of the report reads in Hindi, पुलिसकर्मियों को नवरात्रि का उपहार... योगी सरकार ने किया फलाहार का विशेष प्रबंध".

[English Translation: Navratri gift to police officers... Yogi government made special arrangements for fruits]

Claim:

Yogi government has made special arrangements of fruits and vegetables for the police personnel observing fast during Navratri.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from 2018.

We searched for media reports related to such events organized by the Uttar Pradesh government. However, we could not find any credible media reports which can authenticate the viral claim. With the help of the InVid WeVerify image search, we found this image on Yandex search in a tweet dated 2018. Additional SP posted this picture in the UP Police Headquarters Vikas Chandra Tripathi on 10 October 2018. He had shared four pictures of this event, including the viral image. While sharing these picture, Vikas Chandra Tripathi wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "शारदीय #नवरात्रि के प्रथम शुभ दिन थाना चौक #लखनऊ पर साथी जवानों के साथ फलाहार / लंच कार्यक्रम का आयोजन !! #HappyNavratri."

[English Translation: Fruit/lunch program with fellow soldiers at Thana Chowk #Lucknow on the first auspicious day of Shardiya #Navratri #HappyNavratri.]

To sum up, a 3-year-old picture is being shared with a false claim that this is the first time the Yogi government has organized a fruit meal for policemen during Navratri.



