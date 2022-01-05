Muslim Cook Spiked Biryani For Hindus With Impotence Pills? Unrelated Images Viral With False Claim

A collage of pictures has gone viral recently. These images show a Muslim cook, a batch of pills, an image showing police officers addressing a conference and Muslim men being arrested by police. The photos have gone viral with a false claim that a fast food joint in Coimbatore was serving food laced with impotence pills to Hindus in the act of communal revenge.

The post has gone viral with the following claim in Hindi, the translation of which in English says, "In Coimbatore, a fast food joint "Masha Allah" owned by a Muslim, used to cook biriyani in two pots. One for Muslims and one for Hindus.

The food joint used to mix tablets in the pots of Hindus to make boys and girls impotent so that the population growth of Hindus could be stopped. This incident is just a trailer; the actual film is enormous. Just think how thoroughly jihadis have surrounded you. Just think about how many jihadi programs are being carried out to destroy Hindus, and Hindus are sleeping soundly in their ignorance.

When some people try to wake up from their ignorance and object, they are cast to the side. There is still time to boycott them (Muslims) entirely. Swear today that you won't buy anything from them."]

The photos have gone viral across Twitter with the same claim,

Claim:

The viral posts claim that Coimbatore, a fast food joint "Masha Allah" owned by a Muslim, used to add pills to biryani to make Hindus impotent.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian had fact-checked a post shared with similar claims that had gone viral in March 2020. In our fact check, we had traced all images in the viral posts to different incidents.

Image 1:

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to conduct a reverse image search. Following this, we could trace this image to a post made on Jul 11, 2019, by Bijnor Police, Uttar Pradesh.

[English Translation: Police arrested six people accused of smuggling illegal arms into the madrasa in Sherkot, Uttar Pradesh. One pistol, four handmade guns, pistols, and many cartridges were recovered.]

Image 2:

We tracked these images to an article in DailyMirror dated May 2, 2019. The article describes an incident where an older man and his son were taken into police custody after Sri Lankan police discovered a stock of illegal drugs worth Rs 4 million at their house at Wolfendhal Street in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The article identified the two suspects as Abdul Carder Mohamed Ilmudeen and Mohamed Fashadeen, residents in Wolfendhal Street, Colombo.

Image 3:

The Logical Indian had also traced this image to a YouTube video's thumbnail uploaded by channel Videosmylive - How to Best South Indian Style!!!, uploaded on June 30, 2016. The thumbnail has the image of the Muslim man, who is shown in the viral post.

Don't spread fake news. Be responsible user of social media. No one should believe this tweet handle as it is spreading fake news. CCP is working to trace this handle. — கோவை மாநகரக் காவல் Coimbatore City Police (@policecbecity) March 2, 2020

Image 4:

We inspected the post by Bijnor Police and noticed several similarities in the individuals arrested and those pictured in the fourth image. The two people arrested by the police in the claim closely resembled two of the accused in the posts shared by Bijnor police's Twitter account. As shown in the image below, the two individuals highlighted in red are the same across both images.





Conclusion:

Thus, it is apparent that the post is meant to mislead people into believing that a fast food joint, "Masha Allah", owned by a Muslim, used to add pills to biryani to make Hindus impotent. Instead, these pictures have resurfaced after two years with similar claims to increase communal tensions.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

