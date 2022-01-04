Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Cardboard Box On New Year's Eve

A newborn baby was found abandoned on New Year's eve in a cardboard box by the roadside in Alaska. Alaska State Troopers stated that the baby was found at 2 pm at the intersection of Dolphin Way and Chena Point Avenue. As reported by Times Now, the box was discovered by a woman named Roxy Lane, who said the temperature was alarmingly low when she found the baby. The box had a note attached to it in which the mother shared her sadness on not being able to afford to feed the child and requesting a loving family to take care of the child. The baby was taken to the hospital for a medical checkup and is now stable. The authorities are searching for the infant's birth mother, who hasn't been identified yet.

The Note in the Cardboard Box

The cardboard box had a note attached to it allegedly written by the baby's mother. The note is written from the newborn's perspective. It stated that the baby was born 12 weeks premature and that the parents and grandparents don't have food or money to raise the child. As reported by Times Now, the note also said,

"My mom is so sad to do this. Please take me and find me a loving family. My parents are begging whoever finds me. My name is Teshawn."

Safe Haven Laws

Safe haven laws are laws that make it legal to leave unharmed newborns with statutorily designated private individuals. With this law, parents can give up the child legally and confidentially. The anonymity of parents is maintained under safe haven law. The law provides an alternative to parents instead of abandoning the baby, which is illegal. The law permits parents to leave the child with an emergency medical professional without asking any questions. The law is enacted in all fifty states of the US, including Alaska.

Even though the Safe Haven Law is prevalent in the state, the child was abandoned on the streets on a freezing day. Carelessly abandoning a child can attract a lot of dangers that put the baby's life at risk. Parents should be given instructions on the laws prevailing in the place, which helps them give up the child legally so that no child is left abandoned in the streets.

Also Read: Kerala Police Officer Suspended For Kicking Passenger Travelling Without Ticket