Tweet From Fake Handle Viral Claiming Maulana Asked Muslim Girls To Trap Hindu Boys

A screenshot of a purported tweet from a Maulana is going viral on social media, which says that Muslim girls should trap Hindu boys, the main voters of BJP, in their love and ask them to vote for Congress. Right-leaning page KreatleyMedia which is known for peddling fake news, tweeted this image with a caption in Hindi, "मौलवी ने कहा..अंजुम खान ने किया..!". Its English translation reads, "Maulvi said..Anjum Khan did it..!".

The screenshot also shows a picture of a married couple. This picture is of Mumbai cricketer Shivam Dubey's wedding, who married Anjum Khan on 17 July.

People on Twitter are sharing this post with the same caption.





The image is widely shared on Facebook as well.





Claim:

Bareilly Maulana appeals to Muslim girls to trap Hindu boys in their love.

FactCheck:

The viral claim is false.

To know the truth of the viral tweet, we searched about the Twitter profile @Ansar2ali2. We found that this account is deleted from Twitter now.

After this, we searched the profile photo on this Twitter handle with the help of google reverse image search. We found a piece of news from Jagran.com, in which this photo was used. From this news, we came to know that this photo is of Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, associated with Bareilly Dargah Aala Hazrat and National General Secretary of Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam.

We also found a 2016 Rajasthan Patrika article in which the same image of Maulana Shahabuddin was used.

Currently, he is associated with All India Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam, Delhi as General secretary. This is mentioned in the description section of his YouTube channel.

AltNews talked to Maulana Shahabuddin about the viral tweet, and he said, "I came to know that my picture is being shared on social media with a false statement. I am not on Twitter. I will take legal action against this viral message. I have also informed my lawyer about this."

Bareilly police also tweeted, saying they will investigate this matter.

प्रभारी साइबर सैल जनपद बरेली को जांच कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही करने हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) July 21, 2021

Hence, it is clear that the picture of Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi of Bareilly was shared on social media with a wrong tweet. The tweet is shared with the fabricated name of 'Maulvi Ansar Ahmed Ali' to spread communal hatred. Hence, the viral claim is false.

