Does Cadbury Use Beef Derived Gelatine In Its Indian Products? No, The Viral Claim Is False!

A claim related to Cadbury, the second-largest confectionery brand in the world, is doing rounds on social media. Netizens have claimed that British multinational confectionery company Cadbury uses gelatine in the ingredients, which is halal certified and is derived from beef.

Madhu Purnima Kishwar posted a screenshot from the Cadbury website on Twitter on 17 July. She captioned the picture, "Is this true @CadburyUK? If yes, Cadbury deserves to be sued for forcing Hindus to consume halaal certified beef products. Our ancestors & Gurus sacrificed their lives but didn't accept eating beef. But post "independence" rulers have allowed our Dharma to be violated with impunity."

The claim is viral on Twitter. Netizens posted different pictures of Cadbury products with critical captions.

Arun Pudur, founder and group president of Celframe Corporation, shared the claim.

Radharamn Das, Vice president and spokesperson of ISKCON Kolkata, shared the claim.

Those proud Hindus who love Cadbury chocolates this is for you. @amul can use it as stepping stone to increase their chocolate sales. Expose @CadburyWorld pic.twitter.com/6e41hTbQxu — Radharamn Das (@RadharamnDas) July 18, 2021

The claim is viral on Facebook.

A Facebook user captioned in Hindi, "माल बेचने के लिए सबको हलाल वाले ग्राहकों की ही तलाश है। शाकाहारियों और गैर-हलालियों को पूछता ही कौन है? वैसे क्या डेयरी मिल्क में भी जिलेटिन मिलाया जाता होगा? में तो चौंक ही गया।".

The caption reads in English, "Everyone is looking for halal customers to sell the goods. Who is asking the vegetarians and non-Halal? By the way, would gelatin be added to dairy milk as well? I was surprised."





Claim:

Cadbury uses gelatine in the ingredients of Indian products, which is halal certified and is derived from beef.

Fact Check:

We found the viral claim is misleading and falsely linked to Cadbury products manufactured in India.

We looked on Twitter and found Cadbury Dairy Milk's reply to Madhu Purnima Kishwar. The official Twitter handle named Cadbury Dairy Milk replied, "Hi Madhu, the screenshot shared in the Tweet is not related to Mondelez products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that. -1/n"

Hi Madhu, the screenshot shared in the Tweet is not related to Mondelez products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that. -1/n — Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) July 18, 2021

We analysed the screenshot posted with the viral claim which talks about gelatine, the website mentioned in the picture is "Cadbury.com.au". We found that the website is for Cadbury Australia. The products mentioned in the viral screenshot are available in Australia and not India.

Madhu Purnima Kishwar tweeted again after Cadbury Dairy Milk's clarification on Twitter. Kishwar seeks clarification from Piyush Goyal, Minister for consumer affairs, regarding the matter.

We need a clarification from @PiyushGoyal minister for consumer affairs whether @CadburyIndia is also using ingredients that include beef products?

They admit openly that they are doing so in Australia.

What about Cadbury products in India? https://t.co/4xmDMxTjXp — Madhu Purnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) July 17, 2021

However, we checked for the standards of packaging and labelling in India issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). According to Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulation, 2011, every package of Vegetarian Food bears a symbol that is a green colour filled circle. (The information can be accessed on page number 8 of the linked pdf.)

The controversy ignited more, and as a result, Hindus began to call for a boycott of Cadbury in India; the British multinational company owned by Mondelez International issued more clarifications on Twitter.

As you can well imagine, negative posts like these, damages consumer confidence in our well-respected and loved brands. We request our consumers to please verify facts related to our products before sharing them further. Hope we have clarified. -2/n — Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) July 18, 2021

We can conclude that the Cadbury products manufactured in India are vegetarian, which are certified by FSSAI. The screenshot shared with the claim is of Cadbury Australia and is falsely linked to Cadbury products in India.

