Netizens Gave Ayushi Yadav's Murder Case 'Love Jihad' Spin, Police Clarifies It As Honor Killing

Following the gruesome murder of 26-year-old Shraddha Walker in Delhi's Mehrauli, the 'Love Jihad' conspiracy has again become the center of the debate and a lot of unrelated murder cases are being spread with Love Jihad claim. Similarly, a collage is going viral, claiming another case of love jihad. The viral post has three pictures showing a body of a girl with blood on her face wrapped in a red suitcase. Giving this incident a communal spin, people on social media claimed that a body of a Hindu girl stuffed in a suitcase was found on the Yamuna Expressway.



Aanchal Yadav, a former journalist of Sudarshan News, tweeted these images and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "पुलिस कितने आफताब पकड़ेगी हर जिले से,हर दिन #आफताब निकल रहा। रोज कभी सूटकेस तो कभी फ्रीज से बहनों का शव निकल रहा। अरे जाग जाओ अब बहुत हुआ, तुम्हें मिटाने के लिए हर गली में #अब्दुल घूम रहा। लोकेशन -मथुरा यमुना एक्सप्रेस #AftabAminPoonawala #MeraAbdulAisaNahiHai."

[English Translation: How many Aaftab Police will catch from every district, everyday Aaftab is coming out. Every day either in a suitcase or in a fridge, our sisters' bodies are coming out. Hey, wake up enough is enough, #Abdul is roaming in every street to erase you. Location - Mathura Yamuna Express"]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Muslim man killed her Hindu girl and stuffed her body in a suitcase which was found on the Yamuna Expressway.

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The girl was killed by her parents and they belong to the Hindu community.

On a keyword search, we found the viral image in a report of Dainik Jagran dated 22 November 2022. According to the report, the viral incident is related to honor killing. The girl was identified as Ayushi Yadav, who was murdered by her father, Nitesh Yadav. The deceased Ayushi was a resident of the Badarpur area of ​​Delhi. She married a boy of another caste against his parents' will. She had married a boy named Chhatrapal Rajput, a resident of Rajasthan, about a year ago. Ayushi did not go to her in-law's house after marriage and was living in her maternal home.

Her father opposed this relationship after he came to know that his daughter married a man from another caste. On November 17, Ayushi fought with her mother as well. The father tried to make the girl understand his point of view, but she did not agree. Enraged with this, the father fired two bullets into Ayushi's chest with his licensed revolver and she died on the spot. Later Nitesh(father) along with her wife (Brajbala) dumped the body on the Yamuna expressway. The police found the body on 18 November and on November 19, the girl was identified as Ayushi Yadav. The father accepted the crime after being questioned by the police.

Media outlets like India Today Amar Ujala, News24, and The Quint also reported the same.

On searching more, we also found a statement issued by Mathura Police on their official Twitter handle. During the press conference, Additional SP Martand Prakash Singh mentioned that this case is related to honor killing. The victim had married someone despite the disapproval of her parents. This led to tension between the victim and her parents after which the victim's father shot her twice on 17 November. His body was kept at home overnight and, at around 3 in the morning, the accused parents packed the victim's body in a red suitcase, and then they went to Yamuna Expressway where they threw the suitcase.

The caption of the tweet reads, "Byte given by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Mathura, in connection with successfully unveiling the heinous murder (honour killing) of an unknown girl in a red trolley bag and arresting the girl's parents along with the murder weapon and the car used in the incident."

लाल ट्राली बैग में अज्ञात बालिका की जघन्य हत्याकाण्ड (आनर किलिंग) का सफल अनावरण करते हुये बालिका के माता पिता को मय आलाकत्ल व घटना मे प्रयुक्त कार सहित गिरफ्तार करने के सम्बन्ध में अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक नगर,मथुरा द्वारा दी गयी बाइट । pic.twitter.com/nmHnbLuUHX — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) November 21, 2022





थाना राया व स्वाट टीम



लाल ट्राली बैग में अज्ञात बालिका की जघन्य हत्याकाण्ड (आनर किलिंग) का सफल अनावरण करते हुये बालिका के माता पिता को मय आलाकत्ल व घटना मे प्रयुक्त कार सहित किया गिरफ्तार¬- pic.twitter.com/aKbaY9kcKI — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) November 21, 2022

It is evident from our investigation that the viral incident is related to "Honour Killing" and no communal angle was involved in this case. The victim was identified as Ayushi Yadav who was killed by her father for marrying a man named Chhatrapal Rajput despite the disapproval of her parents. Hence, the viral claim is false.



