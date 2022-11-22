All section
Caste discrimination
Old Video Of Quran Recitation During Inauguration Of Al Thumama Stadium Viral As Visuals Of FIFA World Cup Ceremony

Image Credit: Twitter, Unsplash

Fact Check
Old Video Of Quran Recitation During Inauguration Of Al Thumama Stadium Viral As Visuals Of FIFA World Cup Ceremony

India,  22 Nov 2022 11:46 AM GMT

A video of a Quran recitation is going viral on social media. Believing this video from the recent event, social media users claimed that the viral video is from the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony held in Qatar.

On November 20, during the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony, Qatar welcomed soccer fans with a Quran recitation. FIFA World Cup started with the Holy Quran being recited for the first time in a football world cup. Meanwhile, a video of a Quran recitation is going viral on social media. In the viral video, several children wearing Arabian attire and reciting verses of Quran inside a stadium can be seen. Believing this video from the recent event, social media users claimed that the viral video is from the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony held in Qatar.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption which reads, "Beautiful! Qatar opens the World Cup 2022 with a Quran recitation. A great way to promote the amazing religion of peace to visiting fans."

Another user wrote, "Qatar opens the World Cup 2022 with a Quran recitation. But in India we can never recite Bhagwatgeeta verses on any big platform because India is SECULAR country. Lets that sink in."

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.


Image Credit: Facebook

Zee Salam also did a story on it with the same claim.

Image Credit: Zee Salam

Claim:

Viral video shows Quran recitation during the FIFA World Cup inauguration ceremony held in Qatar.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2021 and is of the inauguration ceremony of the Al Thumama stadium in Qatar.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes and came across this tweet by Doha News dated 24 October 2021 in which same footage can be seen. The caption of the tweet reads, "This is how Qatar incorporated its Islamic Culture at the inauguration of the World Cup Al Thumama stadium. Children were seen reciting verses on 'mercy' from the Quran."

The same video was shared on official Facebook handle of Doha News as well.

On searching more, we found the same video on the official YouTube channel of Aljazeera Media Library dated 23 October 2021. According to it, Al-Thumama Stadium, the sixth of the 2022 Qatar World Cup stadiums, opened in Qatar, during the Emir Cup final match, which was played between Al-Rayyan and Al-Sadd teams. The design of the stadium was inspired by the shape of the gahfiya, the name given to the traditional hat worn by men across the Arab world.

We also compared the viral video with the video tweeted by Doha News and found that both footage are same. Below you can see the comparison.

Image Comparison (Credit: Twitter)

It is evident from our investigation that viral video is from October 2021 during the doha inauguration ceremony of the Al Thumama stadium in Qatar. Children were seen reciting verses on 'mercy' from the Quran. It has nothing to do with the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, There Is No 'Love Jihad' Angle In Case Of This Viral Video Showing Disturbing Domestic Abuse

FIFA 
Worldcup 
Inauguration ceremony 
Quran 
old video 

