5 Year Old Video Of Muharram Procession In Bihar Shared With False Communal Claim

A video that lasts for 1 minute and 37 seconds depicting a group of men marching down the road with swords in hand is viral on social media. In the clip, some people can also be seen carrying green Islamic flags.

Further, in the background of the video, one can hear a song playing on a loudspeaker. The song's lyrics contain provocative messages such as "overthrow the government" and "take up swords instead of cellphones.".

The Editor in chief of Sudarshan News, 'Suresh Chavhanke' shared the viral video with the Hindi caption that reads, " न हुकूमत, न अदालत जो फैसला करेगा, मुसलमान करेगा…यह #HateSpeech नहीं है! शांति संदेश हैं, जज साहब ?"

[English Translation: Neither government nor court, the Muslims will decide... It is not #HateSpeech! Peace is the message, Mr. Judge?]

Another Twitter user, 'Megh Updates,' shared the viral clip with the caption, "Viral video claimed to be from Bihar where Swords wielding Muslims can be seen calling for violence against Hindus in India's Bihar state."

Viral video claimed to be from Bihar where Swords wielding muslims can be seen calling for violence against Hindus in India’s Bihar statepic.twitter.com/ZcoOLMaWd8 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 23, 2023





न मुंसिफ, न हाकिम, न हुकूमत, न अदालत

जो फैसला करेगा, मुसलमान करेगा.



क्या ये #HateSpeech नहीं है मी लॉर्ड ? क्या ये अदालत को इस्लामिक चुनौती नहीं है? क्या ये संविधान की जगह शरिया लागू करना फतवा नहीं है? pic.twitter.com/cqPssVuS23 — Abhay Pratap Singh (बहुत सरल हूं) (@IAbhay_Pratap) February 22, 2023

Another Twitter user, 'Saurabh Khare' shared the viral video with the Hindi caption, "*यह वीडियो बिहार का है । अभी आप सोते रहिए , जब घर मे आग लगेगी , तब कुआं खोदना चालू करिएगा ।*"



[English Translation: This video is from Bihar. Now you keep sleeping; when there is a fire in the house, then you will start digging the well.]

*यह वीडियो बिहार का है । अभी आप सोते रहिए , जब घर मे आग लगेगी , तब कुआं खोदना चालू करिएगा ।* pic.twitter.com/xI1AyhOr76 — सौरभ खरे (@SaurabhKhare009) February 20, 2023

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows Muslims calling for violence against Hindus in Bihar.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is old and presented out of context.

We noticed a red color text, 'MAH FACTORY,' written on the top right corner of the video after carefully watching it. Taking this as a cue, we conducted a keyword search and discovered a longer version of the video uploaded on a YouTube channel called "MAH Factory - Muharram" published two years ago in March 2020.

Then we broke the longer video version into multiple keyframes and reverse-searched each until we found the original video, without the "inflammatory song." This video was uploaded five years ago on a channel named "Villain." The video is titled "Dehri on Sone Muharram Barah Patthar."

The original 2-minute, 54-second video has no background music; instead, a person can be heard speaking on a loudspeaker, asking people to move forward slowly and managing the crowd.

To learn more about the song featured in the viral video, we conducted an open keyword search using the words from the song and discovered a few videos that included the song. We also determined that the inflammatory audio clip added to the viral video was created using various parts of the original videos. These videos feature Rehan Hashmi of the 'Mushaira'.













Conclusion:

Our investigation revealed the viral video is a five-year-old video of a Muharram procession in Bihar that was doctored by adding inflammatory audio in the background and was shared with false communal claims.

