Is Delhi Govt Pandering To Bangladeshi Migrants? No, Viral Video Shows Skewed Interview Tactics

A viral video showing men exiting a mosque and being interviewed is going viral across social media. The video is being shared with the claim that Rohingya-Bangladeshi infiltrators are being treated favorably by the Delhi Aam Aadmi Party government led by CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The video shows an interviewer asking several persons where they hail from. Most of the persons can be seen replying that they hail from Bangladesh. The interviewer also asks certain persons which locality they live in and insinuates that they reside in Shaheen Bagh. The interviewer also asks them whether they arrived in India via flight or through waterways.

The Logical Indian's Fact Check Team received a fact check request for the same. The viral video has been widely circulated across WhatsApp.

BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay back in May 2022, tweeted the video saying, “It is absolutely necessary to make a law to confiscate 100% property of Rohingya-Bangladeshi infiltrators and give 10-20 years rigorous imprisonment." He had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet.

On doing reverse image search using InVid tool, we found the same video circulated by the social media user BJP Delhi spokesperson Sarika A. Jain back in May 2022. It clearly suggests that the viral video is not recent.

However, at the start of the video the person being interviewed can be heard saying, "...This doesn't mean that he would be from Bangladesh. What kind of talk is this?" Even though the beginning of this video was snipped, this exchange gave us an indication that the videos depicted a skewed interview process.

We then noticed the logo 'Vartmaan Bharat’ in Hindi. We then conducted a keyword search across Facebook and came across the page. On May 7 and May 8, 2022, the page had uploaded the extended versions of the viral videos.

After going through these viral videos, it is apparent that not one person claims that they are Rohingyas whereas on the other hand multiple people mentioned that they are in New Delhi for visa application to Malta. These persons also stated that they arrived in India via flight.

The same was pointed out in a tweet by Fact Check journalist Mohammed Zubair in a tweet published on May 9, 2022 captioned, "Do listen to people in the second part of the video which Sarika Jain has deliberately not shared. Guys say, They've come via flight & are waiting for their Malta Visa which they'd applied through VFS Global".

Do listen to people in the second part of the video which @SarikaJainBJP has deliberately not shared.

Guys say, They've come via flight & are waiting for their Malta Visa which they'd applied through @VFSGlobal

CC: @ihcdhaka @bdhc_delhi @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/UFA7V4IIMq — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 8, 2022

Alternatively, at the 1.03 mark in the video uploaded on May 7, a person's interview can be seen. The person is uncomfortable communicating in Hindi. The interviewer asks him whether he has entered the country by crawling under a fence or by flight. The person reiterates that he has arrived via flight.

At the 3.41 mark in the viral video uploaded on May 8, the interviewer asks whether the person gets free water and electricity from the Delhi government to which the interviewee states that there is no such provision.

There is another instance where the interviewer asks, “Are you here for paisa (money)?” after the person added that he is in Delhi for visa formalities. The word Paisa sounds like a visa leading to confusion for the person being interviewed. Despite this, the interviewee reiterates that he is in India for visa purposes and is visiting the Malta embassy. Click here to watch the video.

Apart from this, we came across an Alt News report where several of the persons seen in the video are interviewed by the Fact Check platform clearing up the biased interview techniques. As per the Alt News report, the videos were shot near Masjid Al-Habeeb in Shaheen Bagh. We also learnt that several Bangladeshi tourists stay in localities near Shaheen Bagh.



Alt News was able to confirm most people in the viral video are in New Delhi for visa processing at the Maltese embassy. Click here to read the report.



Conclusion:

We found that the interviewer has asked loaded questions with a biased narrative towards a purported conspiracy of Bangladeshis allegedly crowding areas in Delhi and obtaining benefits from the Delhi AAP government. However, by merely examining the videos it can be seen that none of them are Rohingyas nor do they admit to receiving free water electricity from the Delhi government.

