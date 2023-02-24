Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Met Families Of Junaid And Nasir Contrary To Claim By Asaduddin Owaisi

Following the alleged killing of Junaid and Nasir over suspicion of cattle smuggling, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi recently tweeted a blank image. The image was meant to mock Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's claim that he did not meet the family members of the deceased Muslim youths from Rajasthan.

As per media reports, a group of 'cow protectors' allegedly killed Junaid and Nasir over the suspicion of cattle smuggling. The two victims were burned alive inside a car, and the police on February 16 recovered their burnt bodies in Haryana's Bhiwani district.



Claim:

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi shared a blank image in a tweet on February 21, 2023, claiming, "BREAKING: Exclusive photo of Ashok Gehlot meeting Junaid's & Nasir's family."





Other verified users also shared the image as well.

BREAKING: Exclusive photo of @ashokgehlot51 meeting Junaid’s & Nasir’s family pic.twitter.com/q0e8dz0tu9 — Dr Mohd Shakir Khan (@prof_shak) February 21, 2023

The image is viral across Twitter and Facebook.

Fact Check:

We conducted a keyword search and came across a report by Live Hindustan published on February 21, 2023. The report noted that CM Gehlot met the family members of Junaid and Nasir and assured them of justice.

We also came across a Zee Salam report published on February 19, 2023. The report noted that in the case of the kidnapping and killing of Junaid and Nasir on January 18, 2023, a delegation of about 21 people met the state's CM Ashok Gehlot in this matter.

The family members of Nasir and Junaid demanded the CM conduct a CBI inquiry into the matter. Gehlot assured strict action against the accused in the matter of the families.

A news report by News18 Rajasthan showed the meeting between Gehlot and the families of the deceased; Rajasthan Minister Zahida Khreportedlyhad brought the families to meet the CM. In this report, the family members note that the CM has assured them of strict action against the perpetrators.

We also found that a tweet was published on Ashok Gehlot's official Twitter handle on February 21, 2023. The image shows Gehlot interacting with the family members of Junaid and Nasir.

The tweet is captioned, "A few days ago, I met the families of Junaid and Nasir, who lost their lives due to violence in Haryana. Rajasthan Police is making all efforts to provide justice to the victims of this heinous crime, and justice will be ensured."

Conclusion:

We found that the viral claim by AIMIM chief Owaisi is false as Ashok Gehlot did meet the family members of Junaid and Nasir as per media reports and the tweet posted on the Rajasthan CM's Twitter account. As a delegation comprising of both Junaid and Nasir's family members met Gehlot on February 18, 2023, the family members, in a news report, noted that the CM assured them of strict action against the accused.

