Attack Of Muharram Procession On Family In Bihar Viral With False Communal Spin

Due to rising cases of COVID-19, many states have banned Kanwar Yatra. After that, there was a ban on taking out Muharram processions in many states this year as well. However, in some places, processions were taken out in violation of this ban. Meanwhile, a video is viral on social media. In the video, a mob can be seen attacking a vehicle. It is being claimed that a mob mourning Muharram in Bihar's Katihar district attacked a Hindu family returning from hospital after treatment.



While sharing this video a Facebook user wrote in Hindi, "कटिहार -- #मोहर्रम में दिखा मुसलमानों का तांडव हिंदू अब कहीं भी सुरक्षित नहीं, पूर्णिया से इलाज करवा लौट रहे हिंदू परिवार पर हुआ हमला। बीमार के साथ परिजन स्कॉर्पियो से लौट रहे थे, इसी दौरान मोहरम जुलूस में शामिल लोगों के द्वारा स्कॉर्पियो पर किया गया हमला। स्कॉर्पियो छतिग्रस्त। कई लोग जख्मी। घटना कोढ़ा थाना क्षेत्र के मूसापुर के निकट की है। Its English translation reads, "The dance of fury of Muslims seen in Katihar during Muharram.Hindus are no longer safe anywhere, attack on a Hindu family returning from Purnia after getting treatment. The relatives were returning from Scorpio along with the sick, during which the vehicle was attacked by the people involved in the Muharam procession. Scorpio damaged. Many people injured. The incident took place near Moosapur in Kodha police station area."

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.





Claim:

Hindu family attacked in Katihar during Muharram procession.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

Initially, we looked for media coverage reporting the incident and came across a few website articles. We found that a Scorpio car was attacked by a mob of Muharram procession recently in Katihar, Bihar, but all the people in it were from the Muslim community.

We first took some still from the viral video with the help of InVid tool and did a google reverse image search of the viral video. We found news published on the website of ETV Bharat on 21 August 2021. According to the report, on August 20, a man named Masood Alam was returning from a hospital in Purnia, Bihar to Marghia village of Katihar, along with some other relatives after the treatment of his mother. While returning, his Scorpio car got stuck in the Moosapur Chowk area due to heavy traffic because of the Muharram procession. Meanwhile, when the person driving the car asked for a side to move the car, the crowd got furious and attacked the car. It is also being alleged that the angry mob broke their car and even their mobile phone and Rs 7000 cash were snatched.

We also find a report of Dainik Bhaskar and Prabhat Khabar which mentioned the same detail in their story. According to the reports, Amina Khatoon age 50 years, Tabassum Khatoon age 32 years, Farzana Khatoon age 6 years, Wasim age 30 years were injured in the incident. Local people told that despite the ban on Muharram procession, the procession was taken out and a large number of people participated.

We also find the video report of this incident on the YouTube channel of Bihar Tak. In this video, Masood Alam can be seen talking to the media about the incident. About 24 people were arrested in this case. The police have registered two FIRs related to this incident.

It is clear from our investigation that the victims of the Muharram procession in Bihar's Katihar belong to the Muslim community and not a Hindu family as is being claimed. Hence, the viral claim is false.

