Video Of Street Hawker Adding Urine Into Water Shared With False Communal Spin

A video of a street vendor selling food items on his handcart is viral on social media with a communal spin. Netizens claim that the street vendor is a Muslim who adds his urine into the water available at the handcart. In the video, the street vendor can be seen wearing a cooking apron, then he takes out a mug from beneath his apron, pours some fluid from the mug into the bucket kept on the cart and throws away the rest onto the road.

The video is viral with a communal spin and captions targeting Muslims.

The video is viral on Facebook.

It is captioned in Hindi, "पहले जग में पेशाब किया और वह पेशाब पीने वाले पानी में आधा डाला और आधा बाहर फेंक दिया ताकि ग्राहक को भी पता ना चले. बाहर खाने पीने के शौकीन लोगों इन जिहादियों से साबधान." (First he urinated in the jug and he poured half of the urine into the drinking water and threw half out so that the customer would not even know. Beware of these jihadis who are fond of eating out and drinking.)

The video is viral on Twitter as well, with similar captions.

पहले जग में पेशाब किया और वह पेशाब पीने वाले पानी में आधा डाला और आधा बाहर फेंक दिया ताकि ग्राहक को भी पता ना चले

बाहर खाने पीने के शौकीन लोगों इन जिहादियों का क्या करोगे😡😡 pic.twitter.com/t0YpakIU06 — Dr Bihari Lal Chahar (@BihariDr) August 20, 2021





पहले जग में पेशाब किया और वह पेशाब पीने वाले पानी में आधा डाला और आधा बाहर फेंक दिया ताकि ग्राहक को भी पता ना चले

बाहर खाने पीने के शौकीन लोगों इन हरामियो का क्या करोगे😡😡 pic.twitter.com/EVgD75mFif — पवन सक्सेना (@RealPawanSaxena) August 18, 2021

Claim:

A Muslim street vendor selling food items adds his urine into the water available on his handcart.

Fact Check:

Initially, we looked for media coverage reporting the incident and came across a few website articles.

A news website, Guwahati Plus, published an article on 19 August titled as, "Guwahati: Street Food Hawker Picked Up By Police For Allegedly Urinating On Utensils". The report mentions that a man had been taken into custody by Bharalumukh Police Station (PS) for urinating in a mug and using the same utensil to serve food items.

Another news website, Time8, published an article on 20 August titled, "Guwahati: 'Puchka' vendor arrested for adding urine in the water". The report identifies the street vendor as Akrul Sahini (60), a resident of the Bhootnath area. According to police officials, he sells Sattu, and his handcart is set up in the Athgaon area of Guwahati.

We also contacted Bharalumukh Police Station to confirm the information stated on the websites. The officials confirmed that the street vendor's name is Akrul Sahini, and he is 60 years old. Police added that the accused is not from the Muslim community. Akrul Sahini is a Hindu and not Muslim, as claimed in the captions of the viral video.

In conclusion, the street vendor who sells food items adding his urine into the water available on his handcart is viral with a false communal spin. The street vendor is Akrul Sahini, a Hindu, not Muslim, as claimed in the captions of the viral video.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Image Of Yemen Shared As Security Check At Afghanistan Airport Under Taliban Rule