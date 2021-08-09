Illegal Mosque Demolished In Unnao, UP? No, Video Viral With False Claims

A video of the demolition of a structure is viral on social media. While sharing the video, it is being claimed that a mosque built illegally in Uttar Pradesh has been demolished by the administration. In the video, several JCB machines are seen demolishing houses built on the roadside in the presence of the police. In the same video, a JCB machine also breaks down a building with a dome structure and is of very large size. It is being claimed that it is a mosque that was demolished by the police due to illegality. At the same time, it is also being said that the houses being demolished belong to Muslims, which are illegal.

Twitter user Ummar Shankar Ragahv while sharing this video wrote in Hindi, "उन्नाव वाला बकरा जो बद्रीनाथ को बदरुदीन की जगह बता रहा था उस मस्जिद और आसपास के घर उड़ा दिए ,fir दर्ज की और कागज दिखाने को बोला गया अवैध बनी थी मस्जिद और घर."

Its English translation reads, "Unnao's goat who was telling Badrinath as Badruddin, they were asked to show the papers... and then JCB came. The mosque and surrounding houses were demolished. FIR was filed. The houses and mosque were illegally constructed."

Claim:

Illegally constructed Mosque and nearby houses were demolished by UP Govt. in Unnao.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

To know the reality of the viral video, we first did a Google search with the help of some keywords. We came to know that this demolition case is actually of Sohramau in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. We found a News18 report dated July 27. According to the report, illegal houses built on the land of the Irrigation Department were removed in the Sohramau police station area, falling on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway in Unnao. On June 23, 2020, District Panchayat member Arun Singh had lodged a complaint against the landowners who had illegally occupied the land of the Irrigation Department. The department took action after the complaint was found to be true.

The Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department has also shared the video of the administration's action on its official Twitter handle.

Uttar Pradesh's Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh posted this video on July 26. In a tweet on July 27, he also shared newspaper clips of the removal of encroachments in his tweet.





Fact-Checking website Boomlive spoke to Unnao District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar. He said that the land of the Irrigation Department at this place was illegally occupied for many years. An FIR was also registered by giving notice. "After our notice, many people even removed the encroachment. Later the encroachment was removed in the presence of the irrigation department and other officials," Kumar told BOOM. But there was no mosque or any kind of religious structure which the administration may have damaged. He said that the building seen falling in the video is actually the gate of a society with a dome. It is not related to any mosque or any religious place.

It is evident from the News18 report and the statement of Unnao District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar that the dome shown in the viral video is the gate of a society that was illegally constructed on the land of the Irrigation department. The officials demolished no mosque or any kind of religious structure during the encroachment removal drive. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

