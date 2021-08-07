No, India Hasn't Taken Over Presidency Of The UNSC For First Time

India took over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council on August 1. A post related to this presidency is viral on social media. The infographic post claim that India will be presiding over the UNSC for the first time in history.

The post reads in Hindi, "आज से दुनिया की कमान भारत के हाथों में, भारत बना UNO (UNSC) का अध्यक्ष. तुर्की, पाक समेत कई देश बौखलाए, United Nations की अध्यक्षता भारत पहली बार करेगा". (From today, the command of the world is in the hands of India, India became the President of UNO (UNSC). Many countries, including Turkey Pakistan, were furious, India will preside over the United Nations for the first time.)

Facebook page, 'Namo India' shared the post and captioned, "Congratulations to Every #Hindustani । India Rocks, China Shocks #UN #UNSC #Uno #india #जयहिंद."

'Namo India' also shared the post on the Facebook groups Sudhir Chaudhary and Arnab Goswami.









Claim:

India took over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the first time.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-checking team verified the viral claim and found it false.

India took over the United Nations Security Council presidency on August 1, which various media outlets covered. According to an NDTV report, "This is India's tenth tenure. So far, it has been President of the body nine times: June 1950, September 1967, December 1972, October 1977, February 1985, October 1991, December 1992, August 2011, and November 2012."

The Indian Express reported, "This will be the country's first presidency during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council". Although PM Narendra Modi will indeed be the first Prime Minister of India who will preside over this Security Council, the viral claim that India will preside over it for the first time is entirely false.

We searched for India's different stints on the UN website. We found that for the first time, India presided over this Security Council in 1950. Since then, India has become a member of this council many times.

According to the UN website, the Security Council of the UN consists of 15 members, out of which five (China, France, Russia, UK and US) are permanent. Rest 10 are elected for two years. Each of the members holds the UNSC's presidency in turn for a month, in alphabetical order of the member states names.

For instance, India took over the presidency from France in August, then it will be passed on to Ireland in September. India is scheduled to take over the presidency again in December 2022, following which its membership will end.

Image Credit: UNSC

India has been struggling to become a permanent member of this council for years, but it is not happening due to insufficient votes. The five permanent members have the 'right to veto'. If any of these five members do not agree with any resolution, it cannot be passed.

Therefore, the claim in the viral infographic post is false. India has not taken over the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the first time.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

