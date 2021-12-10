All section
Caste discrimination
Right-Wing Groups Entered Shahi Idgah In Mathura? No, Viral Video is From Korba, Chhattisgarh!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Right-Wing Groups Entered Shahi Idgah In Mathura? No, Viral Video is From Korba, Chhattisgarh!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  10 Dec 2021 11:15 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

In October, members of right-wing groups conducted a rally in Korba, Chhattisgarh. Video of the same is falsely shared as of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy police security has been deployed in the Mathura city of Uttar Pradesh after a right-wing group threatened to install a Krishna idol at the Shahi Idgah on 6 December, coinciding with the 29th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. However, the right-wing groups withdrew from their plan after the police warned of strict action against perpetrators.

Against the same backdrop, a viral video on social media claiming that it was shot on 6 December in Mathura. The video shows an angry mob carrying saffron flags, breaking the police barricading and moving forward. In the 30-second-long clip, some policemen can also be spotted.

A Twitter user shared the video and captioned in Hindi, "आज मथुरा का दृश्य, कान्हा गरज रहे हनुमान गगन में, काशी की बारी है! बन गया मंदिर अवधपुरी में, अब मथुरा की तैयारी है!"

[English Translation: Today's view of Mathura Kanha. It's Kashi's turn in the thundering Hanuman Gagan! Temple will be built in Awadhpuri, now Mathura is ready!]

Another Twitter user shared the video and captioned in Hindi, "*ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ इस वक़्त की बड़ी खबर मथुरा में कृष्ण भक्तों ने बेरीकेटिंग तोड़ दी जय श्री कृष्णा हर हर महादेव* धीरे धीरे श्री कृष्ण जन्म स्थल पर भीड़ 2 लाख से भी ऊपर हो गई है कृष्ण लला हम आएंगे माखन वही चढ़ाएंगे".

[English Translation: BREAKING NEWS The big news of this time is Krishna devotees broke the barricade in Mathura, Jai Shri Krishna Har Har Mahadev 🚩🚩🚩 *Slowly the crowd at Shri Krishna's birthplace has exceeded two lakhs 🚩🚩 Krishna Lalla, we will come, we will offer the same butter.]

A Facebook page, M Hussain TV, which describes itself as a TV channel, shared the same visuals in its video report. They captioned it, "मथुरा! मस्जिद की दीवार तोड़ संघियो ने कर दिया वहीं काम? बाबरी जैसा कांड दोहराया".

[English Translation: Mathura! The Sanghis did the same work, thereby breaking the mosque's wall? The Babri-like case repeated"]

The video is viral on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

A video claims to be of Mathura and shows right-wing groups entering Shahi Idgah.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. The video is two months old and is from Korba city of Chhattisgarh when members of a right-wing group carried out a rally.

We conducted a Google search using specific keywords and found no media reports to verify the claim. If such an incident had taken place in Mathura recently, it would have been covered by media outlets, but it wasn't.

Then we conducted a keyword search on the internet and found Twitter posts of Mathura police.

The official Twitter handle of Mathura police posted a video on 6 December and captioned, "सोशल मीडिया पर भ्रामक व भडकाऊ पोस्ट करने वाले के विरुद्ध मथुरा पुलिस द्वारा की गई कार्यवाही के सम्बन्ध में अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक नगर ,मथुरा द्वारा दी गई बाइट।"

[English translation: Byte given by Additional Superintendent of Police, Mathura, regarding the action taken by Mathura Police against those who posted misleading and provocative posts on social media.]

The official Twitter handle of Mathura police replied to a user who tagged them, "इस वीडियो का सम्बन्ध जनपद मथुरा से नहीं है, जिस व्यक्ति द्वारा इस भ्रामक वीडियो को पोस्ट किया गया है उसके विरूद्ध मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया गया है । वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । कृपया अफवाह न फेलायें । शांति व्यवस्था बनाये रखने में सहयोग करें ।"

[English translation: This video is not related to district Mathura. A case has been registered against the person who posted this misleading video. Legal action is being taken. Please don't spread rumours. Help in maintaining peace.]

While going through the comment section of the social media posts, we found that a few users have pointed out that the shared video belongs to Korba city of Chhattisgarh. A fact-checking website Vishwas News contacted the Resident Editor-Sunil Gupta of Naiduniya newspaper published from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. Sunil Gupta verified that the shared video is from Kosabari Chowk in Korba and is a few months old.

Some Chhattisgarh-based media outlets also covered these rallies and explained the entire incident. ETV Bharat Chhatisgarh and Daily Chhatisgarh reported a dispute between two communities in Kawardha, after which Vishwa Hindu Parishad called for a protest in Korba. The video was shot when the administration did not permit the right-wing groups to take out a rally.

Therefore, we can conclude that a video of a rally conducted by members of a right-wing group in Korba city of Chhatisgarh is falsely shared, claiming it is of Mathura and shows right-wing groups entering Shahi Idgah.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video From Syria Falsely Shared As Crash That Killed General Bipin Rawat

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Mathura 
UttarPradesh 
Shahi Idgah 
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi 
korba 
chattisgarh 

