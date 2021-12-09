Video From Syria Falsely Shared As Crash That Killed General Bipin Rawat

On 8 December, an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed into the Coonoor ghat in the Nilgiris in western Tamil Nadu. The crash killed 13 out of 14 passengers, including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and top defence officials.

On 9 December, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his profound grief over the demise of General Bipin Rawat. He said, "With profound grief and a heavy heart, I stand to convey the unfortunate news of the crash of the military helicopter in the noon of 8 December 2021, with India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat onboard."

Rajnath Singh also announced a tri-service inquiry headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

Lok Sabha paid tributes to General Bipin Rawat and other soldiers who died in the unfortunate crash by observing one-minute silence in their honour.

A user shared the video and captioned, "#bipinrawat #IndianArmy #IndianAirForce #HelicopterCrash #TamilNadu #BipinRawatHelicopterCrash Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crashed In Tamil Nadu Video."

Another user shared the video and captioned, "Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crashed In Tamil Nadu live Video #bipinrawat #helicopter #IndianArmy #BIGBREAKING."

Several other social media users shared the same video with a similar narrative. Click here and here to view.

A video showing a blazing helicopter dropping from the sky is shared, claiming that this is how IAF Mi-17V5 crashed in Tamil Nadu.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is a year old, taken in 2020, when the Turkish army shot down a Syria Arab Air Force's Mi-17 near the Syrian town of Al-Nayrab.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of different keyframes from the video, which led us to a Twitter post of Babak Taghvaee, an Athens-based journalist and military analyst.

#BREAKING: #Turkish Army targeted a Mi-17 utility helicopter of #Syria Arab Air Force over Al-Nayrab, #Idlib an hour ago. It can be seen crashing. #AlQaeda affiliated militias of #Turkey claim that they did it, but it was beyond range of their MANPADS! pic.twitter.com/kaZfTcoaN6 — Babak Taghvaee - Μπάπακ Τακβαίε - بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) February 11, 2020

In an Aviation Geek Club article published on 11 February 2020, a screenshot from the video was used as the featured image. According to the report, the Turkish forces hit 115 Syrian government targets and destroyed 101 of them in retaliation for killing five Turkish soldiers in Syria's rebel-held northwest.

The defence blog also covered the incident and reported that Syria Arab Air Force's Mi-17 was shot down south of Idlib city, where rebels supported by Turkish artillery were advancing near the town of Nairab to push back Russian-led forces.

To sum up, an old video is shared with a false claim that it shows the visuals of the recent IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, killing 13 out of 14 passengers, including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

