All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Video From Syria Falsely Shared As Crash That Killed General Bipin Rawat

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Video From Syria Falsely Shared As Crash That Killed General Bipin Rawat

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Tamil Nadu,  9 Dec 2021 11:21 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A video of a blazing Syria Arab Air Force's Mi-17 is falsely shared as visuals of the recent IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

On 8 December, an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed into the Coonoor ghat in the Nilgiris in western Tamil Nadu. The crash killed 13 out of 14 passengers, including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and top defence officials.

On 9 December, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his profound grief over the demise of General Bipin Rawat. He said, "With profound grief and a heavy heart, I stand to convey the unfortunate news of the crash of the military helicopter in the noon of 8 December 2021, with India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat onboard."

Rajnath Singh also announced a tri-service inquiry headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

Lok Sabha paid tributes to General Bipin Rawat and other soldiers who died in the unfortunate crash by observing one-minute silence in their honour.

A user shared the video and captioned, "#bipinrawat #IndianArmy #IndianAirForce #HelicopterCrash #TamilNadu #BipinRawatHelicopterCrash Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crashed In Tamil Nadu Video."

Another user shared the video and captioned, "Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crashed In Tamil Nadu live Video #bipinrawat #helicopter #IndianArmy #BIGBREAKING."

Several other social media users shared the same video with a similar narrative. Click here and here to view.

Claim:

A video showing a blazing helicopter dropping from the sky is shared, claiming that this is how IAF Mi-17V5 crashed in Tamil Nadu.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is a year old, taken in 2020, when the Turkish army shot down a Syria Arab Air Force's Mi-17 near the Syrian town of Al-Nayrab.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of different keyframes from the video, which led us to a Twitter post of Babak Taghvaee, an Athens-based journalist and military analyst.

In an Aviation Geek Club article published on 11 February 2020, a screenshot from the video was used as the featured image. According to the report, the Turkish forces hit 115 Syrian government targets and destroyed 101 of them in retaliation for killing five Turkish soldiers in Syria's rebel-held northwest.

The defence blog also covered the incident and reported that Syria Arab Air Force's Mi-17 was shot down south of Idlib city, where rebels supported by Turkish artillery were advancing near the town of Nairab to push back Russian-led forces.

Image Credit: The Defence Blog

To sum up, an old video is shared with a false claim that it shows the visuals of the recent IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, killing 13 out of 14 passengers, including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Photo From Gujarat Shared With False Claim Targetting Mulayam Singh Yadav And Samajwadi Party

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Helicopter Crash 
CDS 
General Bipin Rawat 
Tamil Nadu 
Syria 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X