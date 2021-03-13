Fact Check

Fact Check: Netizens Share An Image Claiming To Be Mosque Built By Bangladeshi Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan

An image of a railway station in Ukraine is viral as of a mosque built by Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and his wife. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team debunked the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   13 March 2021 11:29 AM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Fact Check: Netizens Share An Image Claiming To Be Mosque Built By Bangladeshi Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan

Image Credit: Twitter

Netizens are sharing an image of a building purportedly of a mosque built by Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir. The image is viral with the caption, which translates in English as, "Muslim player from Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan and his wife built a mosque in their city which cost about 90 lakh rupees. Shakib Al Hasan gave the expenditure from his pocket, may Allah fulfil the noble intentions of him."

The image is viral on Facebook.


Many Twitter users are also sharing the same post.

Claim:

The viral image is of the mosque built by Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and his wife.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian tried looking for media reports regarding mosque built by Shakib Al Hasan and didn't find any media reports. The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the same image was published on a website, Raspisanie-ua.info, on August 14, 2016. As per the information present on the website, the image is of Kharkiv South railway station in Ukraine.


An image of the side view of Kharkiv South Station is also available on Flickr.


On comparing both the viral image and image present on Flickr, we found the same statues were there on the top of the railway station, and also the same pillars were visible.


Hence, the viral image is not of a mosque but a Railway station in Ukraine.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  The viral image is of the mosque built by Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and his wife.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

