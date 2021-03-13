Fact Check: Netizens Share An Image Claiming To Be Mosque Built By Bangladeshi Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan

Netizens are sharing an image of a building purportedly of a mosque built by Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir. The image is viral with the caption, which translates in English as, "Muslim player from Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan and his wife built a mosque in their city which cost about 90 lakh rupees. Shakib Al Hasan gave the expenditure from his pocket, may Allah fulfil the noble intentions of him."

Claim:

The viral image is of the mosque built by Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and his wife.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian tried looking for media reports regarding mosque built by Shakib Al Hasan and didn't find any media reports. The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the same image was published on a website, Raspisanie-ua.info, on August 14, 2016. As per the information present on the website, the image is of Kharkiv South railway station in Ukraine.





An image of the side view of Kharkiv South Station is also available on Flickr.





On comparing both the viral image and image present on Flickr, we found the same statues were there on the top of the railway station, and also the same pillars were visible.





Hence, the viral image is not of a mosque but a Railway station in Ukraine.

