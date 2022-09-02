All section
Caste discrimination
The Manmohan Singh Scholarship Is Awarded By Cambridge, Not Oxford.

Credit: Facebook, Wikipedia/ManmohanSingh

Fact Check

The "Manmohan Singh Scholarship" Is Awarded By Cambridge, Not Oxford.

India,  2 Sep 2022 10:49 AM GMT

A claim is viral which says that the University of Oxford is awarding a scholarship in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's honour. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the claim.

With the notion that the University of Oxford is awarding a scholarship in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's honour, a photograph of the former Indian PM has gone viral. We discovered that this claim was untrue because we were unable to locate any scholarships in Singh's name among those offered by the University of Oxford. However, we did locate a "Dr. Manmohan Singh Scholarship," which was made available for PhD studies at Singh's alma mater St. John's College at the University of Cambridge.

Claim:

A facebook user named "Kirti Patel" shared the image with the caption, "Congress Party of India Ensured that the then PM MANMOHAN Singh MUST STAND WHEN MEETING WITH SONIA GANDHI WHO IS SITTING COMFORTABLY & HE MUST ALWAYS POSE AS A SPEECHLESS PERSON. WITH OR WITHOUT ANY MEETING WITH SONIYA GANDHI. It is a matter of great Pride MANMOHAN Singh is Honored with due Respect by the Oxford University."


Congress Party of India Ensured that the then PM MANMOHAN Singh MUST STAND WHEN MEETING WITH SONIA GANDHI WHO IS SITTING...

Posted by Kirti Patel on Thursday, 25 August 2022

Another user, named "Gulshan Arora"shared the image with the text, "800 year old Oxford University started scholarship on the name of Manmohan Singh Proud Moment for India" ,


800 year old Oxford University started Scholarship on the name of Manmohan Singh 👍 Proud moment for India 🇮🇳

Posted by Gulshan Arora on Thursday, 18 August 2022

Fact-Check:

We quickly looked through the University of Oxford's list of scholarships to check if any were named after former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.The Oxford University website eventually brought us to a page with a list of all the scholarships the university offers. We searched the complete list but couldn't locate any awards given in Singh's honour. Additionally, we did find a grant given to Indian students for doctorate studies at Singh's alma mater Saint John's College, at the University of Cambridge, while searching for awards in his honour. Three students have been named winners of the "Dr. Manmohan Singh Scholarship," awarded by the University of Cambridge, on this page of Saint John's College's website for the forthcoming academic year.

At Oxford University's Nuffield College, Singh went on to complete a Doctor of Philosophy. There isn't a scholarship in his honour at the university, nevertheless.

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that no such scholarship in the name of former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh is offered by Oxford University. Instead, a grant is given to Indian students for doctorate studies at Singh's alma mater Saint John's College, at the University of Cambridge

Also Read: Was A Hindu Minority Woman Brutally Attacked In Pakistan? No, Video Viral With False Communal Claim!

