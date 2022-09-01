Was A Hindu Minority Woman Brutally Attacked In Pakistan? No, Video Viral With False Communal Claim!

A video showing a woman being brutally assaulted has been widely circulated across social media. The video is being shared with the claim that it shows a woman belonging to the minority Hindu community being thrashed in Pakistan.

The video shows a woman being dragged across a road by her hair and then punched and kicked. Some people with chappals also assault the woman. Zee Hindustan and netizens shared a claim asserting that the viral video showing a woman being severely assaulted shows atrocities being committed on Hindus in Pakistan.

The video was shared by Zee Hindustan with the following claim, "Atrocities on Hindus are not stopping in Pakistan. A Hindu woman was beaten up with sticks on a minor issue. Hindus who are victims are not being heard anywhere."



VHP National Spokesperson,Vinod Bansal shared this post and wrote, "On one hand, Afghanistan banned daughters from studying abroad, while on the other hand, Hindu women are being targeted in Pakistan. The anti-women mentality of jihadis cannot be changed!!"

एक ओर अफगानिस्तान ने बेटियों के विदेशों में भी पढ़ने को प्रतिबंधित कर दिया तो वहीं पाकिस्तान हिंदू महिलाओं के साथ दरिंदगी पर उतर आया..

जिहादियों की महिलाद्रोही मानसिकता नहीं बदल सकती!! pic.twitter.com/m36I3gLEfw — विनोद बंसल Vinod Bansal (@vinod_bansal) August 28, 2022

Actor Manoj Joshi retweeted the video by Zee Hindustan and said, "Ever since Pakistan was created, such atrocities are happening there on Hindus. But no one will speak on this. Because it doesn't suit their agenda."

Ever since Pakistan was created, such atrocities are happening there on Hindus. But no one will speak on this. Because it doesn't suit their agenda. https://t.co/J43vN0aqJZ — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) August 28, 2022

Sudhanshu Singh, the founder of Humanitarian Aid International, appealed for global bodies to take action against the atrocities on the minorities in Pakistan and asked them sternly to take proper action.

Global bodies need to take cognisance of the atrocity on the minorities in Pakistan and ask them sternly to take proper action. https://t.co/U2hlAXu5EE — Sudhanshu S Singh (@sssingh21) August 28, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. No communal angle was involved in this case.

We conducted a keyword search with terms such as 'woman assaulted Pakistan'. We then came across this report by GeoTV published on January 9, 2022, titled, 'Elderly woman in Sialkot publically tortured over 'land dispute.' The report carries a blurred version of the viral video.

According to the GeoTV report, the video is of an elderly woman being grabbed by her hair and kicked over an alleged land dispute in Sialkot. After the video went viral, Sialkot police registered a case against 15 suspects and arrested nine. Out of these suspects, four were women, according to the GeoTV report.

The elderly woman said the incident occurred due to a "land dispute" that she has had for the last 13 years. The Geo TV report quotes the afflicted woman: "The culprits banged on my house door, forced their way in and dragged me through the streets to the public square where they tortured me."

We conducted another keyword search for more details of the incident. We came across a report by Dawn on January 10, 2022. The report titled, 'Nine arrested for the torture of a woman in Sialkot'. The Dawn report states that the police registered a case against 15 people and arrested nine of them on Sunday for severely assaulting a woman over a land dispute. The incident reportedly occurred at the village Palura Kalan in the Sialkot district.

The report notes that the two groups had a land dispute. Reportedly on January 8, 2022, an altercation occurred between two women, Munawar Kanwal and Nasreen Bibi, belonging to rival groups. The Dawn report notes that Nasreen and her relatives tortured Munawar Kanwal. Nasreen's cousin dragged Munawar by the hair in the village. The assaulters, including women, slapped, punched, beat with iron rods and kicked Munawar.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Inspector General of Punjab Police, noted the incident of the violence against the woman and sought a report from the regional police officer of Gujranwala, as per the Dawn report. The IG also asked the Sialkot police to apprehend the suspects. Kotli Syed Amir police registered a case against 15 people and arrested Noor Hussain, Timor Qasim, Yasmin Bibi, Mubashir Ali, Zeeshan Ali, Haider Ali, Asad Ali, and Sajjad Hussain, among others.

We then went through the tweets by Pakistan's Punjab Police. We came across a tweet dated January 9, 2022, saying that the Sialkot police have arrested four women and one man accused of torturing an elderly woman. The rest of the accused will also be arrested soon, as per the tweet.

سیالکوٹ پولیس نے بزرگ خاتون پر تشدد کرنے والے ملزمان 4 خواتین اور 1 مرد کو گرفتار کر لیا ہے ، باقی ملزمان کو بھی جلد گرفتار کر لیا جائے گا۔@DpoSialkot https://t.co/xoY2kDPdS0 pic.twitter.com/JQgGk1gTon — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) January 9, 2022

In an update, the Punjab Police, in a tweet dated January 9, 2022, stated that Sialkot police had arrested four more suspects who brutally tortured the elderly woman. The police team, under the supervision of DPO Sialkot, has raided various places and arrested the accused.

سیالکوٹ پولیس نے معمر خاتون پر بہیمانہ تشدد کرنے والے مزید 4 ملزمان کو گرفتار کرلیا ہے۔ڈی پی او سیالکوٹ کی نگرانی میں پولیس ٹیم نے مختلف جگہوں پر چھاپے مار کر ملزمان کو گرفتارکیا ہے۔ https://t.co/IU2pKCzzYO pic.twitter.com/QQpjya4TAI — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) January 9, 2022

In another update, Punjab Police noted that another suspect, Taimur, involved in the incident of violence against an elderly woman, has been arrested from Jhang Mor. "The number of arrested suspects has increased to ten. The search for the rest of the accused is ongoing. The search operation will continue until all of the accused are arrested," the Punjab Police added.

معمر خاتون پر تشدد کے واقعہ میں ملوث ایک اور ملزم تیمور کو جھنگ موڑ سے گرفتار کیا گیا ہے،گرفتار ملزمان کی تعداد 10 ہو گئی۔باقی ملزمان کی تلاش جاری ہے تمام ملزمان کی گرفتاری تک سرچ آپریشن جاری رہے گا. https://t.co/HcQSORaqL0 pic.twitter.com/alwfRGcyqX — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) January 10, 2022

In our Fact Check, we found that the video shows an incident that took place in the Sialkot police jurisdiction over a land dispute. Nasreen and her relatives assaulted Munawar Kanwal, All the accused and victim from the Muslim community.



Following the viral video, the Punjab police arrested several accused and are attempting to apprehend others. The police and media reports did not mention a communal angle to the incident. Thus, we can ascertain that the viral claim is false.



