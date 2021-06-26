Edited Video Of Manish Sisodia Slamming Delhi CM Is Viral With A False Claim

A video is doing rounds on social media to claim that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia slammed the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for poor vaccination in the national capital. It is being claimed that Manish Sisodia blamed Arvind Kejriwal for wasting money on different newspaper advertisements instead of utilizing it for procuring vaccines from the global market. Two videos have been juxtaposed in the thirty-seconds long video; in one, Manish Sisodia is speaking, while in another window, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government advertisements on different newspapers are being played.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for poor vaccination in the national capital.

The viral video of Manish Sisodia is edited. We did keyword research on Google about Manish Sisodia talking about advertisements and found an article by Scroll that covered his press conference on 21 June.

Manish Sisodia had also uploaded the full video of the press conference through his Twitter handle.

Addressing an important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/CCdbez8UeJ — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 21, 2021

A full video of the same was also uploaded on AAP's Youtube channel. From 5.33 minutes, one can see the part that is being shared in the viral video.

He held a press conference on 21 June to inform about the current vaccination status of Delhi. However, some parts of this press conference have been selectively picked and placed to make it look like he is speaking about Arvind Kejriwal.

In the press conference, he was slamming the Modi govt. He said, "On 21 June, all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led states published full-page advertisements across all newspapers about 'the biggest vaccination drive across the world'.

"The advertisement is being run by the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka governments – all BJP-ruled states. So, in India, there are no vaccines, only vaccine advertisements. Today, on each paper, there are 4-5 ads. Had the Centre spent this money on vaccines, we could also have procured vaccines from across the world," the Delhi deputy CM continued.

Manish Sisodia also said that the Centre has sent a 'toolkit' to the Delhi government officials and pressured them to issue these advertisements and hail the central government's vaccination programme.

"I want to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government, and also the Bhartiya Janata Party that people don't want advertisements, they need vaccines," Sisodia said.

Manish Sisodia did say what is played in the viral video in a press conference, but he said it all for the central government. He slammed the Centre for wasting money on vaccination advertisements instead of procuring COVID vaccines for citizens.

