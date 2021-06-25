India's 86 Lakh Vaccine Doses In A Day Is Not Highest Record Across World

A day after India recorded administration of 8.6 million doses of vaccine, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan quote-tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet claiming that India has recorded the highest single-day vaccination across the world.

Congratulations 🇮🇳!!



86.16 lakh #COVID19Vaccine doses administered on Jun 21!💉

Highest ever single day coverage across the🌏!



Under the remarkable leadership of Hon'ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji, the 'Whole of Govt' & 'Whole of Society' is collectively working to defeat #COVID19 https://t.co/ak1SH9UywY — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 22, 2021

Ashwini Kr. Choubey, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare tweeted the same with a caption:



"India administered 86.16 lakh vaccine doses in a single day; Highest ever single day vaccination achieved in the world so far.

28.87 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive #vaccinated"

India administered 86.16 lakh vaccine doses in a single day; Highest ever single day vaccination achieved in the world so far



28.87 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive #vaccinated — Ashwini Kr. Choubey (@AshwiniKChoubey) June 22, 2021

Union Cabinet Minister, Smriti Z Irani and PIB in Kerala also shared the tweet on their Twitter handle as, "highest ever number clocked by Nation in a single day. Congratulations to citizens & gratitude to frontline workers!".



Two Journalists, Rohan Dua of Times of India and Rajasekar of Firstpost, made a post claiming India to be the first country in the world to have achieved the highest single-day record for vaccine administration.

Another bright update to start the day, India reports 42640 new cases in last 24 hours: Less than 50000 in 91 days



AfterJun 21 new policy launch where India administered 86.16 lakh vaccine doses, the country has clocked highest ever single day vaccination in world so far👏👏 pic.twitter.com/U0aGdGSJjS — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) June 22, 2021

Claim:

India's 8.6 million vaccines administered on June 21 has created the world's highest single-day record.



Fact Check:

According to Our World data, the claim made by Dr. Harsh Vardhan and several others is incorrect as China had already crossed 20 million, i.e., 2 crores vaccination record on June 4. On June 21, when India recorded 8.6 million vaccine administrations, China's record was 20.80 million, nearly two times India's record.

On average, China has administered 18.31 million vaccines daily since June 1. An article by Nature says that China's vaccination crossed 20 million in a day. South China Morning has made a post on 20 June about China's Covid-19 vaccination drive hitting 1 billion in total.

According to the data of Our World, 16% of China's population is fully vaccinated whereas only 5% of India's population is fully vaccinated to date. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data shows that India's one dose vaccination coverage has been nearly 30.79 crores since January 16.



On June 21, the first day of the new vaccination policy as announced by the Prime Minister, three states, i.e.., Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh have administered the highest number of vaccines.



Madhya Pradesh saw the highest number of vaccinations across all states, with 16.9 lakh vaccinations being administered. Whereas on the previous day, i.e. on June 20, the number of doses was 692 according to the Cowin platform of the state. The number again dipped to 4,842 on June 22.





Karnataka has also witnessed an increase in their vaccine dose administered from 68,172 doses on June 20 to 11.21 lakh doses on June 21 and becoming the second state in recording the highest number of vaccinations. However, on June 22, the number dropped to 3.9 lakhs.



Uttar Pradesh became the third-highest state in administering vaccine doses by a record of 7,25,898 from 8,000 vaccine counts on the previous day. On June 22, the number increased to 8,21,166.

Conclusion:

The claim that India has recorded the highest one-day vaccine administration is false. Madhya-Pradesh is accused of 'Slowing down' their vaccination process to record the highest number of doses across the country. The state has seen a decrease in their vaccine by 96% and India has also witnessed a decrease by 40% on the next day, i.e., June 22.

