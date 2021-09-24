Panchjanya's Editor Claims 'Temple Demolished In Muslim Populated Area', Delhi Police Debunks It

A photo is shared on social media with a communal narrative that temples are being demolished in Muslim populated areas of Delhi. The image claims that a temple has been destroyed in Delhi's Noor Nagar and shows the demolished building with the debris and some workers working on the site.

Hitesh Shankar, the editor of Panchjanya magazine, posted the picture on Twitter and tagged Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal, and Alok Kumar. He wrote in Hindi, "दिल्ली के मुस्लिम बहुल नूर नगर में एक मंदिर को ध्वस्त करने के बाद निशान तक मिटाए जा रहे हैं। मंदिर गिराने वालों को मंदिर वहीं बनाना होगा!

[English translation: A temple in Delhi's Muslim-majority Noor Nagar has been demolished, and even marks of it are being erased. Those who destroyed the temple will have to build the temple there!]

Later, Panchjanya, the Twitter handle of the Indian weekly magazine published by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, retweeted Hitesh Shankar's post.

This picture is widely shared on Twitter.

Claim:

A temple is demolished in Muslim populated areas of Delhi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. While going through the posts on Twitter, we found replies from a few people who confirmed that the claim was misleading.

Official Twitter account of DCP South East Delhi replied to Hitesh Shankar's post. He said that the area around the temple was being demolished by the owner of the land, who himself is a Hindu man. He wrote, "Local Police visited the spot to verify the contents of the tweet. The property belongs to a member of the Hindu Community who himself was dismantling/ clearing the built-up area adjacent to the temple in his own property. No harm to the temple has been caused, and it is intact."

Local Police visited the spot to verify the contents of the tweet. The property belongs to a member of the Hindu Community who himself was dismantling/ clearing the built up area adjacent to the temple in his own property. No harm to the temple has been caused and it is intact. https://t.co/DyowGvgi33 — DCP South East Delhi (@DCPSEastDelhi) September 23, 2021

Conclusively, the temple was unharmed, and a Hindu carried the demolition work. Therefore, the picture of the demolished building is posted on Twitter with a misleading claim that a temple has been demolished in Noor Nagar, a Muslim populated area of Delhi.

