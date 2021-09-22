All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Old Video Of Gujarat Police Thrashing Criminals Circulated As Recent

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Video Of Gujarat Police Thrashing Criminals Circulated As Recent

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Gujarat,  22 Sep 2021 11:12 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

An old video of police thrashing criminals is shared with a false claim that Gujarat's new CM Bhupendra Patel has begun advancing law and order in the state.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on 13 September. Patel, a first time MLA, succeeded Vijay Rupani just before the state elections due in late 2022.

Amid these political developments, a video from Gujarat's Bhavnagar is circulated claiming the new CM has begun advancing law and order of the state. The video shows some men tied with rope and beaten by the police in the middle of the road. Later, these men are made to sit on the road while a police officer addresses the public gathered around them.

A Twitter user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi "गुजरात में एक्सन शुरू गुजरात पुलिस ने डान को भीड़भाड़ वाली बिच सड़क पर पिटा, गुजरात के नए मुख्यमंत्री बनते ही रूजान आने शुरू विडियो देखे ताजा".

[English translation: Action began in Gujarat. Gujarat Police beat a don in the middle of a congested road. As soon as the new CM of Gujarat was made, the trend started coming. Watch the latest video].

The video is circulated on Facebook as well.

A user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi "*गुजराती सिंघम...**गुजरात के नए मुख्यमंत्री बनते ही रूजान आने शुरू विडियो देखे ताजा(भावनगर)*". [English translation: Gujarati Singham...**As soon as the new CM of Gujarat was made, the trend started coming. Watch the latest video (Bhavnagar)*].


Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

The video is of Gujarat, and the new CM has begun advancing law and order of Gujarat state.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. However, the video is from Gujarat's Bhavnagar but is from 2018, which has nothing to do with the new CM of the state.

We observed the video and noticed a logo on the top right corner and a Hindi text at the bottom of the video. The logo reads, 'Metro India News' and the Hindi text reads, "गुजरात पुलिस ने डॉन को बीच सड़क पीटा" and "भावनगर के कुख्यात डॉन को पुलिस ने खूब धोया". We searched on the internet using these keywords and found the circulated video on Metro India News' YouTube channel published on 8 September 2018. According to the video report, the police thrashed notorious criminals publicly on the road in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

The video was uploaded in September 2018 by other YouTube channels like S9 News Gujarat and News 18 Gujarat.

Using the exact keywords, we looked for media reports related to the incident.

Sandesh, a Gujarati news website, reported the arrest of three criminals by crime branch inspector Deepak Mishra. The report identifies the criminals as Shailesh Dhandhalya, Mukesh Shiyal, and Bhadresh Gauswami, arrested in several separate cases in Bhavnagar district's Talaja Panth.

Image Credit: Sandesh

The Times of India also reported the incident and mentioned that Shailesh Dhandhalya is a history-sheeter with more than 35 cases of murder, loot, bootlegging, extortion, rioting and intimidation pending against him.

Image Credit: Times Of India

To sum up, an old video of Gujarat police thrashing criminals in the middle of the road is shared with a false claim that the new CM Bhupendra Patel has begun advancing law and order of Gujarat state.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma Shared In The Name Of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Gujarat 
Gujarat Police 
Don 
Criminals 
CM Bhupnedra Patel 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X