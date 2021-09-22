Old Video Of Gujarat Police Thrashing Criminals Circulated As Recent

Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on 13 September. Patel, a first time MLA, succeeded Vijay Rupani just before the state elections due in late 2022.



Amid these political developments, a video from Gujarat's Bhavnagar is circulated claiming the new CM has begun advancing law and order of the state. The video shows some men tied with rope and beaten by the police in the middle of the road. Later, these men are made to sit on the road while a police officer addresses the public gathered around them.

A Twitter user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi "गुजरात में एक्सन शुरू गुजरात पुलिस ने डान को भीड़भाड़ वाली बिच सड़क पर पिटा, गुजरात के नए मुख्यमंत्री बनते ही रूजान आने शुरू विडियो देखे ताजा".

[English translation: Action began in Gujarat. Gujarat Police beat a don in the middle of a congested road. As soon as the new CM of Gujarat was made, the trend started coming. Watch the latest video].

The video is circulated on Facebook as well.

A user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi "*गुजराती सिंघम...**गुजरात के नए मुख्यमंत्री बनते ही रूजान आने शुरू विडियो देखे ताजा(भावनगर)*". [English translation: Gujarati Singham...**As soon as the new CM of Gujarat was made, the trend started coming. Watch the latest video (Bhavnagar)*].









Claim:

The video is of Gujarat, and the new CM has begun advancing law and order of Gujarat state.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. However, the video is from Gujarat's Bhavnagar but is from 2018, which has nothing to do with the new CM of the state.

We observed the video and noticed a logo on the top right corner and a Hindi text at the bottom of the video. The logo reads, 'Metro India News' and the Hindi text reads, "गुजरात पुलिस ने डॉन को बीच सड़क पीटा" and "भावनगर के कुख्यात डॉन को पुलिस ने खूब धोया". We searched on the internet using these keywords and found the circulated video on Metro India News' YouTube channel published on 8 September 2018. According to the video report, the police thrashed notorious criminals publicly on the road in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

The video was uploaded in September 2018 by other YouTube channels like S9 News Gujarat and News 18 Gujarat.

Using the exact keywords, we looked for media reports related to the incident.

Sandesh, a Gujarati news website, reported the arrest of three criminals by crime branch inspector Deepak Mishra. The report identifies the criminals as Shailesh Dhandhalya, Mukesh Shiyal, and Bhadresh Gauswami, arrested in several separate cases in Bhavnagar district's Talaja Panth.

The Times of India also reported the incident and mentioned that Shailesh Dhandhalya is a history-sheeter with more than 35 cases of murder, loot, bootlegging, extortion, rioting and intimidation pending against him.

To sum up, an old video of Gujarat police thrashing criminals in the middle of the road is shared with a false claim that the new CM Bhupendra Patel has begun advancing law and order of Gujarat state.

