Fact Check: Old Video Of Man Urinating In Temple Goes Viral With Communal Angle

Social media users are sharing a video in which a boy can be seen urinating in a temple. The social media users are sharing the video with the caption, insinuating that the man in the viral video is a Muslim.

The post has gone viral in context with the recent incident that happened on March 12 in Ghaziabad, UP. A Hindu man identified as Shringi Nandan Yadav thrashed a Muslim boy for drinking water in a temple. The video of the incident went viral, and the police arrested the accused. Many social media users condemned the incident with the hashtag #SorryAsif.



To counter the hashtag '#SorryAsif', right-wing ideologues are sharing the above video to showcase that Arif's main intention was not to drink water but to create ruckus in the temple and disregard the idols of the temple. People are sharing the video with the caption, "See why they go to the Temples. They don't go there to drink water but to pee on our sacred Shivling.#ChorAsif #IStandWithShringiYadav" The post is viral on Twitter.

Ramesh Solanki, Hindu activist and former Shiv Sena member, also Tweeted the video and later deleted it.







The man in the viral video is a Muslim.

The Logical Indian broke down the video in keyframes using InVid Tools and did a reverse image search using a keyframe. The reverse image search led to a YouTube video published on April 11, 2018, by a channel named Top Most Media.





On further searching, we found that a Telugu News website, Mictv Telugu, had reported about the incident on April 11, 2018. According to the report, the incident is of Anakapalle village of Visakhapatnam district, and the names of the two men are Anand and Ramesh Anand. The report also said that the miscreants tried to urinate in the temple as there was no one and made the video. The villagers were angry about the incident and filed a complaint with the police.







A Facebook Live video uploaded on April 10, 2018, also gave information about the incident. According to the video, the name of the accused was Ramesh, and a case was filed against him based on section 66A,295A and 153A.

Hence, an old video in which the accused is a Hindu is being shared with a communal angle.

We also found that the video was viral in 2019 as well, with the claim that the video was of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. However, the police had then clarified that the video was not of Bulandshahr and the video was being shared to disrupt the communal harmony. The police had then informed that they had arrested the man who was sharing the video and his name was Arvind Tunk.

This fake news was earlier busted by AltNews.

