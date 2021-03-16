Netizens Share Photoshopped Tweet Of Yashwant Sinha Critising BJP

A screenshot of a Tweet has gone viral on social media, which purportedly belongs to All India Trinamool Congress Leader (AITMC) leader and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha. The tweet is a poem in Hindi that translates in English as, "Love can spoil a son, and gifts can spoil women. A servant can be spoiled by greed, and friendships ruined by betrayal, farmers by demonetisation and businessmen by GST. Voting for BJP has damaged India. This has been issued in the public interest. Thank you."





The post is shared on Facebook by multiple users.





The viral screenshot is of a tweet done by Yashwant Sinha.

The Logical Indian closely observed the viral screenshot and found that the Twitter handle is not verified, while the original Twitter handle of Yashwant Sinha is.

Image of an original Tweet by Yashwant Sinha

We then saw the Twitter handle present shown in the viral image. The Tweet was done by a Twitter handle @YashwantSinhaa. We searched for the Twitter handle @YashwantSinhaa and was not able to find any Twitter account with this handle. However, the original Twitter handle of Yashwant Sinha is @YashwantSinha.

We also tried searching if Yashwant Sinha ever tweeted the content, but was not able to find one. Moreover, the viral tweet is a rhyme that is widely shared on social media by many people to show their discontentment against the current BJP led Central government.

