Netizens Share Photoshopped Tweet Of Yashwant Sinha Critising BJP

A screenshot of a tweet purportedly belonging to former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha is being shared online. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team debunked the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   16 March 2021 12:57 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: LiveMint

A screenshot of a Tweet has gone viral on social media, which purportedly belongs to All India Trinamool Congress Leader (AITMC) leader and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha. The tweet is a poem in Hindi that translates in English as, "Love can spoil a son, and gifts can spoil women. A servant can be spoiled by greed, and friendships ruined by betrayal, farmers by demonetisation and businessmen by GST. Voting for BJP has damaged India. This has been issued in the public interest. Thank you."


The post is shared on Facebook by multiple users.


The viral screenshot is of a tweet done by Yashwant Sinha.

The Logical Indian closely observed the viral screenshot and found that the Twitter handle is not verified, while the original Twitter handle of Yashwant Sinha is.

Image of an original Tweet by Yashwant Sinha.

We then saw the Twitter handle present shown in the viral image. The Tweet was done by a Twitter handle @YashwantSinhaa. We searched for the Twitter handle @YashwantSinhaa and was not able to find any Twitter account with this handle. However, the original Twitter handle of Yashwant Sinha is @YashwantSinha.

We also tried searching if Yashwant Sinha ever tweeted the content, but was not able to find one. Moreover, the viral tweet is a rhyme that is widely shared on social media by many people to show their discontentment against the current BJP led Central government.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

