Viral Video Of Man Kidnapping A Girl Child Is Scripted

A purported video of a child being kidnapped by a man in a suitcase is viral on social media. A man can be seen with a suitcase in the viral video while a woman and three youths stop him. The woman claims that she heard a sound of a kid crying from inside the bag. The man tried to convince them that the suitcase had nothing except the clothes. Later, the youths forcefully opened her suitcase and found a kid in it. While sharing this video, people on social media urged that children should not be left alone or else such thieves will kidnap them.

ऐसे खूँखार अपराधियों पर पुलिस आखिर खामोश क्यों रहती है?? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/1cS2iPmCt9 — ⚜️Er. PK Singh ⚜️ 🇮🇳 Charterd Engineer 🇮🇳🚩 (@iPSingh_CE) December 30, 2021

A Twitter user which sharing this video captioned it in Hindi, "दोस्तों इस लड़के ने एक छोटी बच्ची को सूटकेस में बंद करके ले जा रहा था इस बहन ने बच्चे के रोने की आवाज सुनी तब यह पकड़ा गया वीडियो पता नहीं कब का है देखने से तो ताजा लग रहा है इसलिए कह रहा हूं अपने बच्चों का ध्यान रखें अनजान लोगों पर निगाह रखें."

[English Translation: Friends, this boy was carrying a little girl in a suitcase. This sister heard the child's cry; then, he was caught. I do not know about the origin of the video. Though it looks fresh, that's why I am saying take care of your children. Keep an eye on unknown people.]

दोस्तों इस लड़के ने एक छोटी बच्ची को सूटकेस में बंद करके ले जा रहा था इस बहन ने बच्चे के रोने की आवाज सुनी तब यह पकड़ा गया वीडियो पता नहीं कब का है देखने से तो ताजा लग रहा है इसलिए कह रहा हूं अपने बच्चों का ध्यान रखें अनजान लोगों पर निगाह रखें।🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/pxUSNvONf9 — 🚩⚔🐅 राणा जसवीर सिंह 🐅⚔🚩 (@Rana_Jasvir_007) December 29, 2021





It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar caption. Click here, here and here to read.

Claim:

A man was apprehended by people when he was trying to kidnap a small girl in a suitcase.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted and was made to create awareness.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a YouTube video on 29 December 2021 by the 'Talha Qureshi' channel. The video's title reads in English, 'Child Kidnapping in India, Delhi.' In the 5:02 long video, it was told that the incident happened near Dwarka, Delhi.

We did not get much information from this video. However, in a comment section, a user described it as a scripted video and said that the video is of the Bharti prank channel. Also, the man in the red cap seen in the video is from Bharti Prank Channel.

Taking a hint from the comment, we searched for the Bharti Prank Channel on different social media platforms and found his Facebook page. We also found the viral video on this page dated 27 December 2021. A caption mentioned in the video reads, "This page features fictional videos; all characters appearing in the video are fictitious. The videos made are inspired by true events and are made with a motto to spread social awareness. We don't mean to defame, disrespect any religion, caste, nationality, sex, gender or any individual in any manner." The caption suggests that the viral video is scripted.





After analyzing the page, we found that Bharti Prank Channel has made such videos in the past. It can be seen here.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team has debunked similar videos in the past as well. Click here to read.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not an actual incident but a fictional video made for entertainment and education purposes that were falsely shared as an actual incident on social media. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of Qazi Allegedly Making Offensive Statement Viral With False Claim Of He Being AAP Office-Bearer