Caste discrimination
Old Video Of Qazi Allegedly Making Offensive Statement Viral With False Claim Of He Being AAP Office-Bearer

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Video Of Qazi Allegedly Making Offensive Statement Viral With False Claim Of He Being AAP Office-Bearer

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Delhi,  31 Dec 2021 10:54 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

One of the captions of the video says, "He is a qazi of Delhi and an office-bearer of Aam Aadmi Party, openly threatening Hindus". The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the video.

A video of a man interacting with the media is viral with the claim that he is Delhi's city qazi and a politician associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In the video, the man can be heard giving offensive and inflammatory statements against the Hindu community and states in Hindi, "मुसलमान अब जागने लगा है, जाग गया है" [English translation- Muslim is now waking up, has woken up].

The video is viral with a Hindi narrative that read, "ये दिल्ली का शहर काजी है और आम आदमी पार्टी का पदाधिकारी भी है हिंदुओं को खुलेआम धमकी दे रहा है।"

[English translation: He is a qazi of Delhi city and an office-bearer of Aam Aadmi Party, openly threatening Hindus].

A Facebook user प्रदीप सिंह राठौर shared the video, which has garnered about 2.7K views.

A Twitter user हम लोग We The People, shared the video.

Several social media users shared the video with the same narrative. The video is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

A man who is Delhi's city qazi and politician of AAP gave offensive and inflammatory statements against the Hindus.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. The video is not recent, around two years old, and the man is neither Delhi's city qazi nor a politician associated with AAP.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a YouTube video uploaded on 1 July 2019 by the channel 'Qari Usman Hassani official'. The video is titled, "Jharkhandi mob lynching tabraiz ansari k qatl par bole mufti raees dehradun". The video identifies the man interacting with media as Mufti Raees of Dehradun and establishes that the video is not recent.

In the longer version of the viral video, the media person asks in Hindi, "So many atrocities are happening, so what do you have to say about this, and what action do you want the authorities to take?" To this, Mufti Raees replies, "Today, this issue has been raised in connection with Tabraiz by our youth of Muslim organization. It should have been raised long ago...". He continues his reply, the next part of which is now viral on social media.

Using relevant keywords, we searched on the internet about Mufti Raees of Dehradun and his relation to 2019 Jharkhand's mob lynching of Tabraiz. It led us to a news article published by Live Hindustan on 27 June 2019. According to the article, people belonging to the Muslim community took out a protest rally in Dehradun against the mob lynching of Tabraiz. The rally was taken out till the court, where ADM Ramji Sharan Sharma was presented with a memorandum in the name of city qazi and Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Metropolitan President Mufti Raees Ahmed Qasmi and other officials.

Image Credit: Hindustan

In another news article published by Amar Ujala on 30 June 2019, Shishupal Negi, investigating police officer, registered a case against Mufti Raees Ahmed Qasmi under IPC sections, alleging that he made offensive and inflammatory statements, which could have disturbed the harmony. Dainik Jagran and ETV Bharat also reported the same.

Evidently, an old statement made in 2019 by Dehradun's city qazi Mufti Raees Ahmed Qasmi concerning Jharkhand's mob lynching of Tabraiz is viral with a false claim that he is Delhi's city qazi and politician of AAP. However, none of the news articles mentioned his association with Delhi city qazi or AAP.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Delhi 
Aam Aadmi Party 
Delhi Qazi 
Shahi Imam 
Tabrez Ansari 
Mob Lynching 
jharkhand 

