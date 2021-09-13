This Photo Of A Man In The Pro-Taliban Protest Is Photoshopped

The Taliban-occupied Afghanistan is set to implement its own "Islamist policies" that do not offer women equal rights. Afghan women have been protesting, demanding their participation in the Taliban government, along with their right to education and jobs.

However, on 11 September, 300 women wearing full-face veils rallied in support of the Taliban. These women assembled at the auditorium of Kabul University and pledged to commit to the strict gender segregation policies of the Taliban. Visuals from the same were viral on social media.

A photo of women sitting in the auditorium, wearing full-length robes with her face obscured by veils, is viral on social media. But, it appears that one of these women is a man camouflaged as a woman in an abaya.

A Twitter user captioned, "what are Taliban trying to proof by bringing men with women's Burqa to announce their support? I was wondering what the hell is wrong with these women? Now I saw Only a few of them are women the rest is all men wearing Burqa."

what are Taliban trying to proof by bringing men with women's Burqa to announce their support? I was wondering what the hell is wrong with these women? Now I saw Only a few of them are women the rest is all men wearing Burqa. pic.twitter.com/9k4SqzIYAg — Shabnam Bayani (@ShabnamBayani) September 11, 2021

Another Twitter user captioned, "Oho....nice woman".

Several news websites such as Archyde, Sahafaa, Newsline-ye, News.Essahra, Al-Marshad, etc., passed off the photo with a similar narrative. Most of them are headlined as, "Watch..A picture shows an unexpected surprise that hides behind the veil of 'Taliban' women".



Claim:

The Taliban brought men in abayas to manifest that Afghan women were supporting them.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral photo is photoshopped.

We did a Google reverse image search of the viral photo and found a few tweets that shared the original photo.

Lotfullah Najafizada, the head of TOLOnews TV, shared the photo via Twitter and captioned it, "Pro-Taliban women gathering in Kabul."

Pro-Taliban women gathering in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/G9GYNpzjNl — Lotfullah Najafizada (@LNajafizada) September 11, 2021

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist, shared the photo via Twitter and captioned it, "To my western sisters: When we are fighting against compulsory hijab please do not downplay our cause. This is how women are going to live under the Taliban rule. Compulsory hijab is the main pillar of a gender apartheid upholding religious dictatorship."

To my western sisters:

When we are fighting against compulsory hijab please do not downplay our cause.This is how women are going to live under the Taliban rule. Compulsory hijab is the main pillar of a gender apartheid upholding religious dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/THIusWysrM — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 11, 2021

Irna.ir, a Persian website, reported the pro-Taliban rally of women at the Kabul University and used the same photo. English translation of the headline reads, "Gathering of pro-Taliban women in Kabul".

The Khaama Press, an Afghan website, reported the all-women protest supporting the Taliban and used the same photo. An excerpt from the report reads, "The women also welcomed the scheme of separate classes for boys and girls in all universities and institutes and pledged that they will be working for strengthening Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan".

Therefore, a photo from the pro-Taliban protest is photoshopped with the help of an editing tool and is shared with the false claim that the Taliban brought men in abayas to manifest that Afghan women were supporting them.

Malumatfurus, a Turkish website, also debunked this claim.



