Passengers Are Pushing Aeroplane Due To Waterlogging At Delhi Airport? No, Viral Image Is Old!

Delhi is witnessing heavy rainfall and is on 'orange alert' after surpassing the 1,000 mm level rainfall on September 10. By far, it is the highest recorded annual rainfall in 46 years after 1975. The continuous downpour has caused extensive waterlogging in several parts of Delhi, including Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

Amid this flood-like situation in parts of Delhi, a photo is viral, claiming that the passengers are pushing an aeroplane due to waterlogging at Delhi's IGI airport.

The photo is viral on Twitter.

A user captioned in Hindi, "अब तो हवाई जहाज़ भी स्विमिंग करने लगे! #DelhiAirport" (Now even airplanes started swimming!#DelhiAirport)

Another user wrote, "#DelhiRains Passengers showing Delhi spirit at #DelhiAirport #earthquake".

Another user shared the photo and humorously compared the situation at Delhi airport to the Kabul airport.

Two pictures with different Story:

Pic 1. #Delhiairport Passenger pushing the plane.

Pic 2. #KabulAirport Passenger pushing by a Planes because of #Kejriwal Promises hv been made: 😂👇👇 pic.twitter.com/I8H7fyMSvF — MelawanshwaThangkhiew (@melawanshwa) September 11, 2021

Another user captioned, "बूँद-बूँद से बनता है सागर, #DelhiAirport claims it's all clear now and the water has been drained out. #DelhiRains".

बूँद-बूँद से बनता है सागर,#DelhiAirport claims it's all clear now and the water has been drained out. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/fCe0criexD — Samay Bharat 24x7 (@24x7Samay) September 11, 2021

Claim:



Passengers are pushing an aeroplane due to waterlogging at Delhi's IGI airport.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found that the photo is old and is viral with a false claim.

We did a Google reverse image of the photo and found several old media reports that used the same picture.

News.Sohu, a Chinese website, published a report on August 13, 2007, and used the same photo. The English translation of the headline reads, "Yantai, Shandong suffered heavy rain, airport personnel rescued planes in deep water". The report states that in 2007, from 8 to August 12, Yantai, Shandong Province, fell into continuous heavy rain, which led to the flooding of runaways and aprons in Yantai Laishan International Airport. The entire airport was closed, and all passengers were evacuated in time.

The report carries two photos captured from different angles showing the Yantai International Airport staff pushing the aeroplane out of deep water.

Asriran.com, a Persian website, also carried the photo with the same narrative in its August- September 2007 edition.

Some other media reports that carried the photo are News.Sina, Radiocockpit.Fr, Jiaodong.net, and a satire blog named Karmicsoliloquy.

And, we did found that Delhi's IGI airport is flooded with water due to continuous downpour. News agency ANI shared visuals of IGI airport via Twitter on September 11.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi Airport waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the national capital; visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) pic.twitter.com/DIfUn8tMei — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

However, Delhi is witnessing extensive waterlogging in several parts, but the viral photo claiming to be of Delhi's IGI airport is false. The viral picture is of 2007 from China's Yantai Laishan International Airport.



