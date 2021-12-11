Video Of A Group Of Men Attacking A Guy Shared With A False Communal Claim

A 13-seconds long video of two youth attacking a man is doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, two youths can be seen hitting a young man with a hammer and a rod. In the last few seconds of the video, a woman can be seen trying to stop the attackers. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that minorities are being treated like this every day in India.

#BipinRawat

And this is India on Daily basis against minorities. It is shameful that US, Human rights orgs and Western media are keeping a blind eye for their own business benefits: ##SolidariTea4Kashmir pic.twitter.com/bczy2omxlg — black news (@hame_news) December 8, 2021

A Twitter user while sharing this video wrote a caption in English that reads, "And this is India on Daily basis against minorities. It is shameful that US, Human rights orgs and Western media are keeping a blind eye for their own business benefits: #Faisalabad #SolidariTea4Kashmir." This tweet got 100k views and 500+ retweets.

And this is India on Daily basis against minorities. It is shameful that US, Human rights orgs and Western media are keeping a blind eye for their own business benefits:#Faisalabad #SolidariTea4Kashmir pic.twitter.com/7qGegue85E — 👈اجنبی مسافر🏃‍♂️💥)) (@QurbanAly4) December 8, 2021

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

A Muslim man was attacked by a Hindu group with a rod and hammer.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. In the viral video, both the attackers and victim belong to the same religious group.

We watched the video carefully. At 6 seconds, we saw 'Tourist Resort Faridabad' written on the board. Taking this as a hint we did a keyword search and found the still of the viral video in a report of News 18 Haryana, dated 07 December 2021. The incident took place in Ankheer-Badkhal Chowk of Sector-21D Faridabad, Haryana. The victim is identified as Manish while the attackers were identified as Pradeep and Yogesh. According to the report, Three car-borne assailants hit a bike-borne youth Manish near Ankheer-Badkhal Chowk in Sector-21D area at around 10 o'clock and knocked him down. His legs were broken mercilessly with hammers. Then they shot him. The young man has been admitted to a nearby hospital in a serious condition. The video of this beating that happened in public went viral. This attack was done due to old enmity.

We also find a video report of News18 on this matter. According to the report, 3 attackers were identified as Pradeep, Yogesh, and Sachin. While the victim is identified as Manish. According to the Faridabad Police, the victim Manish had assaulted accused Pradeep's brother Yogesh in the year 2020 in the area of police station NIT. This case is registered in the NIT police station. To avenge this, the accused carried out this incident in Sector-21 D area on Monday morning while Manish was going to the office.

We also find a report of Dainik Jagran, Hindustan, ETV Bharat on this issue. According to the report of Dainik Jagran, a case has been registered against the accused Lalit, Pradeep and Sachin in NIT police station under serious sections like attempt to murder and firing with an illegal weapon.



We also found a tweet by Faridabad Police dated 07 December 2021 in which they said that the crime branch has also caught the third accused in this incident 'Sachin'. The iron rod, hammer and Santro car used in the crime have also been recovered from the accused. While sharing the information they wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "हथौड़ा कांड में फरार चल रहे तीसरे आरोपी सचिन को क्राइम ब्रांच सेक्टर-30 की टीम ने किया गिरफ्तार|आरोपियो से वारदात में प्रयोग लोहे की रॉड,हथौड़ा और सैंट्रो कार बरामद।@police_haryana"

[English Translation: The team of Crime Branch Sector-30 arrested the third accused Sachin, who was absconding in the hammer case. The iron rod, hammer and Santro car used in the crime were recovered from the accused.@police_haryana]

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is from Faridabad. All the three accused and the victim belong to the same community. The attacked the victim (Manish) due to their old enmity. No communal angle is involved in this. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Pictures Of Carcasses Of Cows Falsely Shared With Claim That Cows Died In India Due To Corruption