Pictures Of Carcasses Of Cows Falsely Shared With Claim That Cows Died In India Due To Corruption

A set of pictures of dead cows is going viral on social media. In these viral pictures, a large number of dead cows can be seen. It is being claimed that these pictures are from a cowshed in India where negligence and corruption lead to the death of hundreds of cows.

A Facebook user while sharing these images wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "गाय को मारना पाप है लेकिन गौशाला मे चारदीवारी मे कैद करके महीनो तक भूखी प्यासी रखना उन्हे तड़पा तड़पा कर मारना क्या ये पुण्य है| प्रत्येक गाय के नाम पर लगभग 160-165 रूपये उनके भोजन की व्यवस्था के लिए सरकार द्वारा दिया जाता है... ये पैसा कहाँ जाता है कोई बताएगा| अंधभक्त ओर फर्जी गौ भक्त कुछ बोलेंगे?"

[English Translation: Killing a cow is a sin, but keeping them hungry and thirsty for months after imprisoning in the boundary wall in a cowshed is a virtue. In the name of each cow, about Rs 160-165 is given by the government for the arrangement of their food. Where does this money go? Will someone tell? Will blind devotees and fake cow devotees say something?]





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Pictures show cows dying of negligence and corruption in the cow shelters in India.

The Logical Indian Fact Check verified the claim and found it to be false. Two of the photos are from South African countries and are almost ten years old.

We did a Google reverse image search and we found this image in a report published on the website The Sunday Morning Herald dated 19 September 2009. The excerpt of the report reads, "A devasting drought swept across Kenya at that time causing widespread hunger, thirst and, in the case of cattle, death. Pictures of hundreds of cow carcasses being tipped into a mass grave near Nairobi highlight the scale of the natural disaster." According to the report, to avoid losses, local farmers sold these animals to butcher houses.

We also found this image in a report published on the website The Guardian dated 4 April 2014. The report was related to Kenya.

On doing a google reverse image search, we found this image in a video report of India TV dated 31 August 2016. The title of the report reads in English, "253 Cows Die at Hingonia Gaushala: Who is Responsible - Gau Rakshaks or Government?" According to the report, 253 cows died in the past four days due to mismanagement and lack of facilities in Hingonia Gaushala in Rajasthan.

We also found this image in a report of The Lallantop dated 08 August 2016. The title of the report reads in Hindi, "उसी गौशाला में 7 महीने में 8 हजार गायें मर गईं, खबर कैसे दबी?" [English Translation: In the same cowshed, 8 thousand cows died in 7 months, how was the news suppressed?]

According to the report, "On Sunday, 85 more cows died in Rajasthan's Hingonia Gaushala. At that time Vasundhara Raje government itself told to media that 8122 cows have died in the Hingoniya Gaushala due to ill health and injury.

On doing a google reverse image search, we found this image in a report published on the website Nation Africa dated 03 October 2009. According to the report, this picture was also from Kenya, where a large number of animals died due to drought and farmers sold them to butcher houses. The caption of the image reads in English, "A truck offloads dead cows for burial in Athi River. Hundreds of cows have died at the Kenya Meat Commission while awaiting slaughter. Photo/ABEL MOSINGISI."

We also found several similar pictures of the same incident published in other news websites named The East African.

Our investigation shows that the viral pictures of dead cows are not recent, and two of the three images used in the post are related to animal deaths due to drought in Africa. While one picture is from Rajasthan, India but almost 5 years old. Hence, the viral claim is false.





