Fact Check: Mamata Banerjee Has Not Withdrawn Petition Filed Against Nandigram Election Result

Social media posts are claiming Mamata Banerjee is scared and has withdrawn the petition filed against the Nandigram election result.

West Bengal   |   28 Jun 2021 3:09 PM GMT
Writer : Sreya Mullick | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Sreya Mullick
Picture credits: Facebook, Hindu, Economic Times

After the result of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, a political tension involving the Nandigram Result, Mamata Banerjee challenged the counting procedure by the Election Commissioner who declared Suvendu Adhikari's win by 1600 votes after the 16th round of calculations.

On May 21, 2021, Mamata Banerjee filed a petition in the High Court against the miscounting of the Nandigram Election Results. She claimed discrepancies in the calculating process involve bribery, undue influence, spreading enmity, and alleged tampering of EVM. The case was under Justice Kaushik Chanda, the first hearing was on 18th June 2021

Amidst these, social media posts claiming Mamata Banerjee has withdrawn her petition against the Nandigram Election Result went viral. One post was shared from the account Alakananda Rajshahi, on Facebook on June 24 which says, "Scared Mamata has withdrawn the Nandigram Case."

Mamata Banerjee has withdrawn her petition against Nandigram Election Result from Calcutta High Court.

Fact Check:

Doing a reverse keyword search, The Logical Indian has found that the claim is false. Mamata Banerjee's lawyer Sanjay Basu wrote a letter to the acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Rajesh Brindal on June 18, requesting him not to list the case under Kaushik Chanda and to reassign another bench for hearing the petition.

The letter includes, "The adjudication of the Election Petition shall also have political ramifications. My client (Banerjee) has been made aware that Honourable Justice Kaushik Chanda was an active member of the BJP. Thus, in the event the Honourable Judge takes up the election petition, there will be a reasonable apprehension in my client's mind of bias on the part of the Honourable Judge in favor of the Respondent and/or against my Client."


The Chief Minister had appeared before the court via teleconference on June 24th, the reassigned date by Justice Kaushik Chanda. On the day of the hearing, Kaushik Chanda against whom the letter was written had reserved his order with no specified date for pronouncement of the verdict.


As a result, there is no update of Mamata Banerjee withdrawing her petition yet on the High Court Website.


Conclusion:

We did not find any website or news channel to confirm the claim of withdrawal of the case by the Chief Minister, nor there is any notification on the Court's Website. Hence, it is concluded that the claim done on Social media is False.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

