Image Of Dhoni In New Avatar Goes Viral With Claim Of Him Converting To Buddhism

Social media users are sharing an image of the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in a new avatar. In the image, he can be seen wearing a robe and has a bald head. This image is going viral, claiming that Dhoni has converted into Buddhism. Social media users are sharing the image with the caption, "World cup winning, former Indian cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni converted to Buddhism".

The post is viral on Facebook.

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी बुद्ध की शरण में, यह सब देखकर काफी अच्छा लगा🌹 बुद्धं शरणं गच्छामि.....मैं बुद्ध... Posted by Vijendrasingh Goud on Sunday, 14 March 2021

The claim is also viral on Twitter.



Claim:

The viral image shows Mahendra Singh Dhoni has converted to Buddhism.

Fact Check:

The image of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's new avatar was first tweeted by Star Sports on March 13, 2021. Star Sports tweeted the image with a caption, "our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! What do you think is it about?"

😮😮😮 - our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! 🙊What do you think is it about? pic.twitter.com/Mx27w3uqQh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 13, 2021

On March 14, Star Sports took to Twitter to unveil the mystery behind Dhoni's new look. They put out a Tweet with a caption that says, "VIVOIPL salutes the new Indian spirit that is eager to innovate and rewrite the rulebook. Will history be created yet again this IPL? Join us in celebrating #IndiaKaApnaMantra. LIVE from Apr 9 | Broadcast starts 6 PM, Match starts 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar VIP." The caption revealed that the new look of Dhoni was for an advertisement for IPL 2021.

#VIVOIPL salutes the new Indian spirit that is eager to innovate and rewrite the rulebook.



Will history be created yet again this IPL?



Join us in celebrating #IndiaKaApnaMantra.



LIVE from Apr 9 | Broadcast starts 6 PM, Match starts 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar VIP pic.twitter.com/6IcKGwy4np — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 14, 2021

The Quint contacted Arun Pandey, a friend and business manager of Dhoni, who confirmed that the cricketer has not converted to Buddhism and the new look is only for an ad-campaign for IPL 2021.

Hence, social media users mistook the new look of Dhoni for an advertisement as him converting to Buddhism.

