Old Images Viral In Context Of Recent Communal Clash That Happened In Bhainsa, Telangana

On March 7, communal violence broke out between two religious groups in Bhainsa, a town in Telangana's Nirmal district. The row resulted in setting on fire of two houses and nine vehicles and the injury of six persons, including some journalists and three police officers, due to stone-pelting between the two groups. The News Minute quoted police who said that the violence broke out after an argument over a bike accident between two individuals, which later escalated to a fight between two religious groups and spread to the entire town.

In the backdrop of the above incident, some images of charred vehicles and houses are going viral on social media with different captions, but all claiming to be of the riot-hit areas in Bhainsa.

A Twitterati having Twitter handle, @SaffronSanjeev shared the image with the caption, "Muslim Mob attacked on Hindus in Bhainsa, Telangana. The peaceful first looted the houses of Hindus and burnt them after."

🅱uslim Mob attacked on Hindus in Bhainsa, Telangana.



The peaceful first looted the houses of Hindus and burnt them after.#SaveHindusOfBhainsa #Telangana #Bhainsa pic.twitter.com/whQwlAFJyb — Sanjeev🚩जय श्री राम 🚩#HinduLivesMatter (@SaffronSanjeev) March 13, 2021

Another Twitter user Nitin Mugdal tweeted images with the caption, "18 Hindu houses set on fire.But no one is talking about it. Why? Because we are neither peacefools nor we take law of the land in our hands and start riots. Even Magsaysay awarded are sleeping bcoz isme Darr ka koi mahol nahi hai inke liye #BhainsaRiots".

18 Hindu houses set on fire.But no one is talking about it.

Why ?

Because we are neither peacefools nor we take law of the land in our hands and start riots.

Even Magsaysay awarded are sleeping bcoz isme Darr ka koi mahol nahi hai inke liye #BhainsaRiots pic.twitter.com/a9J2ATAtNE — नितिन मुदगल (@imnitinmudgal) March 13, 2021

18 Hindu houses set on fire.But no one is talking about it.

Why ?

Because we are neither peacefools nor we take law of the land in our hands and start riots.#BhainsaRiots #Bhainsa #SaveHindusOfBhainsa pic.twitter.com/Z1nPtQBerJ — Er. Ashutosh Singh (@Ashusinghr46) March 14, 2021

Claim:

The viral images are of the current communal clashes that happened in Bhainsa, Telangana.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search of each image separately and found none of them was associated with the recent communal clash that happened in Bhainsa.

Image 1: Man standing in front of a burnt vehicle.





We found the same image on Getty Images, a stock image website, on doing the reverse image search. According to the image's caption, the image is of February 26, 2020, when communal clashes broke in North East Delhi. The caption says, "A resident look at burnt-out and damaged residential premises and shops following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law, in New Delhi on February 26, 2020. - Riot police patrolled the streets of India's capital on February 26 following battles between Hindus and Muslims that claimed at least 20 lives, with fears of more violent clashes."

Image 2: Image of a burnt four-wheeler.





The above image was published by The News Minute on January 15, 2020. While the image is of a communal clash in Bhainsa but it is of the riots that happened last year. In January 2020, a clash erupted in Bhainsa after a huge religious gathering was held, and Muslims from all parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district and nearby Maharashtra gathered. In the night, the Muslims youth were riding bikes and creating ruckus in Koraba Galli and hence forcing Hindu youths to step out of their homes and eventually leading to a massive outbreak of communal violence.

Image 3: Police standing in front of a burnt house.





On the reverse image search, we found that the image is available on the website of NDTV. The image was published in an article on July 7, 2020, on the Northeast Delhi riots that happened in February 2020. According to the report, Delhi police filed a chargesheet against the Former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain along with Pinjra Tod members and JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita for conspiring to create Delhi riots

Image 4: Image of a charred motorcycle.





The reverse image search led to an article published by The Indian Express on January 15, 2020, when the violent clash erupted between the two communities in Bhainsa. Hence, even if the image is of Bhainsa, it is not of current clashes.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: False Rumors Of BJP MLAs Quitting The Party In Punjab Is Widely Shared On Social Media