Fact Check: Haryana CM Cancelled Mahapanchayat Rally Due To Bad Weather? Dainik Jagran, News 18 Falsely Report

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, was to visit Kaimla village in Karnal District on January 10 to join the Kisan Mahapanchayat rally. The rally was organised to make the villagers aware that the "new farm laws passed by the Central government on September 28, 2020" is beneficial for the farmers. The rally was later cancelled.

Many media houses reported the cancellation of the event where CM Khattar was supposed to give a speech. Dainik Jagran and News 18 reported that Haryana's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had cancelled his rally in Karnal district's Kaimla village due to bad weather condition.

Dainik Jagran reported, "खराब मौसम के कारण हरियाणा के सीएम मनोहर लाल का करनाल दौरा रद, किसान महापंचायत में लेना था हिस्सा" (Which translates in English as "Due to bad weather, Haryana's CM Manohar Lal's Karnal rally got cancelled, he had to participate in farmers' Mahapanchayat rally.")

News 18 Hindi reported, "करनाल: खराब मौसम के कारण किसान महापंचायत में शामिल नहीं हो सके CM खट्टर" (Which translates in English as, "Karnal: CM Khattar was not able to participate in Mahapanchayat due to bad weather.")

Haryana's CM cancelled his Mahapanchayat rally due to bad weather condition.

The Logical Indian searched with the keyword, "khattar mahapanchayat cancelled" and found a report by The FirstPost. According to the report, the Kisan Mahapanchayat was cancelled due to chaos that happened at the venue. The report was titled, "Manohar Lal Khattar cancels 'kisan mahapanchayat' at Haryana's Karnal after farmers cause chaos."





According to Times Now, Haryana police used tear gas and water cannons on protesting farmers to prevent them from marching towards the Mahapanchayat venue.

The Print, Free Press Journal and many other media houses covered the incident, saying CM's rally was cancelled due to the ruckus that erupted at the venue ahead of his arrival.

Journalist Abhisar Sharma also pointed out the error by News 18 and Dainik Jagran. He shared the screenshots of the news reports with the caption, "क्या न्यूज़ 18 , क्या जागरण और क्या स्थानीय समाचार। सब यही कह रहे हैं के हरयाणा के सीएम की महापंचायत खराब मौसम की वजह से रद्द हुई। गज़ब propaganda है । (Which translates in English as, "News 18, Jagran and Local newspapers, all have reported that Mahpanchayat by Haryana's CM was cancelled due to bad weather. What a propaganda.")

क्या न्यूज़ 18 , क्या जागरण और क्या स्थानीय समाचार। सब यही कह रहे हैं के हरयाणा के सीएम की महापंचायत खराब मौसम की वजह से रद्द हुई। गज़ब propaganda है । pic.twitter.com/8NLxY7wazc — Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) January 11, 2021

CM Khattar also held a press conference about the cancellation of Mahapanchayat rally and said, "Leaders of the protesting farmers had spoken to officials. They agreed that they would hold a symbolic protest. The administration had made its arrangements based on this agreement. Today, when I was supposed to reach there, some honoured their word and stayed back as agreed. However, some other youth, who had perhaps been influenced by other forces, began to ransack the venue. Our leaders had already reached there by then, and only I was to arrive via helicopter. However, the protesters began thronging the helipad in large numbers. Out of concern for the escalating law and order situation, I ordered my helicopter to land in Karnal instead."

Later, News 18 Hindi and Dainik Jagran corrected the news without giving any explanation on the same.





The article was earlier Fact-Checked by Alt News.



