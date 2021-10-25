MP CM Protest Against Modi Government Due To Rising Inflation? No, Viral Video Is Doctored

A video of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is viral on social media. In the viral video, Shivraj Singh Chouhan can be seen sitting on a floor with a group of people and singing a famous song, "Mahangaai Dayan Khayat Jaat hai", of movie "Peepli Live". BJP Madhya Pradesh President VD Sharma can also be seen sitting next to him. It is being claimed that Shivraj Singh Chouhan and several other party members protested against the Modi Government due to the rising inflation and rise in the prices of Petrol and Diesel.

While sharing this video, a Facebook user wrote a caption which reads in Hindi, "बढ़ती महंगाई, पेट्रोल, डीजल के बढ़ते दामों के खिलाफ शिवराज सिंह चौहान, नरोत्तम मिश्रा, वी. डी. शर्मा ने केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा| विरोध का अलग तरीका अपनाया."

[English Translation: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra, VD Sharma opened a front against the central government against rising inflation, rising prices of petrol and diesel. They took a different approach to protest.]

Another Facebook user wrote a caption in Hindi, which reads, "मेंहगाई के विरोध में केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ धरना प्रदर्शन करते हुए प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बी डी शर्मा साथ में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान."

[English Translation: State President BD Sharma along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while protesting against the central government in protest against the inflation.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption.

Claim:

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan protested against the BJP government.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is edited.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and ran a Google reverse image search leading to several reports. We found a video report of Punjab Kesari MP in which Shivraj Singh Chouhan can be seen doing Kirtan and playing the cymbals in the temple. The title of the report reads in Hindi, "आम लोगों की तरह मंदिर में भजन गाते दिखे CM शिवराज और वीडी शर्मा, झांझ मंजीरे भी बजाए"

[English Translation: Like common people, CM Shivraj and VD Sharma were seen singing hymns in the temple, also played the cymbals.]



The description of the report reads in English, "CM Shivraj reached Panna with family. They also participated in International Sharad Purnima Festival. VD Sharma was present with CM Shivraj. CM and VD Sharma played the cymbals. Both sang hymns in the temple premises".

The viral video has been tampered with, and the song "Mahangaai Dayan Khayat Jaat hai" has been put in the place of hymns (Bhajan-Kirtan).

According to the report of Nayi Duniya, on October 20, Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Shri Jagdish Swami Mandir, Panna in Madhya Pradesh, to attend the Sharad Purnima festival. Many devotees, including Chief Minister's wife Sadhna Singh, Mineral Minister Brijendra Pratap Singh, MP VD Sharma and public representatives, were present in the program.

We also find a tweet of Zee News Madhya Pradesh in which Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others can be seen doing Bhajan Kirtan. The video in the tweet has been shot from another angle. At 30 seconds, we can see the same footage as seen in the viral video. The only difference is the "Mahangaai Dayan Khayat Jaat hai" song was inserted in the place of hymns.

We also find that Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself tweeted the video of his visit to Shri Jagdish Swami Mandir in Panna during Sharad Purnima.

परम सौभाग्य है कि #शरद_पूर्णिमा के पुनीत अवसर पर पन्ना जिले में श्री जगदीश स्वामी मंदिर में दर्शन-पूजन का अवसर मिला। रथयात्रा पर्व पर स्वामी जगदीश जी भाई बलभद्र और सुभद्रा के साथ नगर भ्रमण कर कृपा बरसाते हैं। प्रार्थना है कि प्रदेशवासियों को सुख, समृद्धि और खुशहाली प्रदान करें। pic.twitter.com/SJAGewBzl4 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 20, 2021

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is edited. With the help of software, the song "Mahagai daayan khaye jaat hai" has been added. In the original video, Shivraj Singh can be seen singing hymns and playing the cymbals. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Man Kidnapped From A Petrol Pump In Uttar Pradesh? No, Viral Video Is From Saudia Arabia!