Man Kidnapped From A Petrol Pump In Uttar Pradesh? No, Viral Video Is From Saudia Arabia!

A 44-second long video of Kidnapping is viral on social media. In the viral video, two people can be seen talking to each other next to a black car at a fuel pump. One of these men is filling fuel, and the other is standing next to him, dressed in white clothes. Suddenly the man wearing white clothes forcefully pushes the other man standing nearby inside the black car, and the car drives away with them. While sharing this video, people on social media claim that the viral video is from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

[English Translation: They took the employee who fills the petrol on vehicles because he had cash in his pocket that he got from selling petrol. The incident is of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. All types of intoxicants are free in UP now.]

The viral video of Kidnapping is from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The Kidnapping occurred on 28 September 2021 in Hail city of Saudi Arabia.

It is noteworthy that the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has made a four-digit number plate compulsory in India. However, if we look closely at the number plate mentioned on the car in the viral video, it consists of five digits. It clearly means that the viral video is not from India but somewhere else.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and ran a Google reverse image search leading to several reports covering the incident.

Gulf News reported the incident and stated that three Saudi citizens were arrested for kidnapping a gas station worker in Hail. Lt. Col. Sami Al Shammari, the media spokesman for the Hail Police, told Gulf News that they received a complaint about a group of Saudis kidnapping and robbing Asian gas workers. Following the complaint, they immediately began their probe into the matter.

Top Saudi News, a Twitter handle, shared the viral video and captioned it in Arabic, which translated to English reads, "Surveillance cameras document that young men kidnapped a gas station worker inside their vehicle after defrauding him and escaping from the site".

كاميرات المراقبة توثق قيام شبان بخطف عامل محطة وقود داخل مركبتهم بعد التحايل عليه والهروب من الموقع. pic.twitter.com/AhA7MbgPTB — الأكثر مشاهدة (@TopSaudiNews2) September 29, 2021

Arab Times reported the incident and stated that the same car was similarly used for Kidnapping another gas station worker. The report carried the video of another kidnapping as well.

Other media portals such as Arabic RT and Twasul reported the same incident.

Clearly, the video is of a kidnapping that happened in the Hail city of Saudi Arabia, where Asian gas workers were kidnapped and robbed by Saudis. The video is viral in India with a false claim that a petrol pump worker was kidnapped in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.



