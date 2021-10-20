Video Of Woman Thrashing Her Husband And His Girlfriend Viral With False Communal Spin

A video of a woman thrashing her husband and his alleged girlfriend is viral on social media. The video is recorded outside a fitness centre, where a woman wearing an abaya can be seen thrashing her husband and his alleged girlfriend. The video shows the husband continuously trying to save himself and his alleged girlfriend. However, the woman then pulled the duo through their hair and kept thrashing them.

The video is viral with a communal spin claiming that the Muslim man had two wives yet had an affair with a Hindu woman.

Twitter users are sharing the video with a Hindi caption which reads, "भोपाल मैं एक जिम की घटना, मुस्लिम महिला की जागरूकता के कारण अपने पति को एवं उसकी हिन्दू प्रेमिका को तबियत से धोया गया, परंतु इस हिंदू महिला का परिवार जो कि शादीशुदा है अभी भी सो ही रहा है, जो अपनी बहू,बेटी,पत्नी को जिम के माध्यम से इन लव जिहादियों को सौंप रहे हैं.."

[English Translation: The incident of a gym in Bhopal. Due to the awareness of the Muslim woman, her husband and his Hindu girlfriend were beaten up, but the family of this Hindu woman who is married is still sleeping and they are handing over their daughter-in-law, daughter, wife to these love jihadis; via gyms.]

भोपाल मैं एक जिम की घटना, मुस्लिम महिला की जागरूकता के कारण अपने पति को एवं उसकी हिन्दू प्रेमिका को तबियत से धोया गया, परंतु इस हिंदू महिला का परिवार जो कि शादीशुदा है अभी भी सो ही रहा है,

जो अपनी बहू,बेटी,पत्नी को जिम के माध्यम से इन लव जिहादियों को सौंप रहे हैं..



इस विडियो

👇 pic.twitter.com/SYW8MwXzU7 — राजीव कुमार रंजन (@Rajiv1318) October 18, 2021

The video is viral with another Hindi caption that reads, "दो पत्नियां होने के बावजूद भी मुस्लिम युवक कर रहा था #लव_जिहाद ...जैसे ही मुस्लिम युवक की पत्नियों को जानकारी मिली तो उन्होंने जिम में ही पिटाई कर दी...प्रशंसनीय कार्य करने वाली मुस्लिम बहनों को हृदय से धन्यवाद."

[English Translation: Despite having two wives, Muslim youth was doing #Love_Jihad...as soon as the wives of the Muslim youth came to know about the affair, she beat them up in the gym itself.]

The video is viral on Facebook.





Claim:

The video is of Bhopal, where a man who already had two wives, was in an affair with a Hindu woman.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The man did not have two wives and was not in an affair with any Hindu woman.

We did a keyword search on the internet and came across several media reports that covered this incident.

According to the Hindustan Times, the incident occurred on 15 October outside Suja Fitness Centre in Bhopal's Koh-e-Fiza area. The report stated that the woman and her sister reached the gym where her husband and his alleged girlfriend worked out. The report cites Anil Bajpai, the area police station in-charge, who said, "The woman suspected that her husband was having a relationship with this woman in the gym. She started hitting the latter with shoes while others, including the man, tried to stop her. The entire commotion went on for 10 minutes. On Sunday, the woman and her husband lodged complaints against each other". The woman being beaten up is the alleged girlfriend of Talha Shamim, husband of Urba Shahi. Urba Shahi and her sister followed Talha to the gym and allegedly caught him having affair with a woman.



According to She The People, on 15 October, Urba Shahi had filed a case of dowry harassment against her husband Talha Shamim and his parents at Shahjahanabad police station. The report also carries the stills of the viral video.

According to India Today, cross complaints have been filed against both parties under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The report stated that notices are being served to the couple for interrogation.

None of the reports suggested any communal angle in the incident, nor did they mention that the man has two wives. Instead, the other woman wearing an abaya was Fiza, the sister of the woman who thrashed the duo.

Also, Aaj Tak contacted Kohefiza Police SI Anil Bajpai, who confirmed that the incident does not have any communal angle. He said none of them is Hindu, all three belong to the Muslim community and that the man did not have two wives.

Therefore, the video of a woman thrashing her husband and his alleged girlfriend is viral on social media with a false communal spin. The man did not have two wives and was not in an affair with any Hindu woman.

