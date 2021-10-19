Akhilesh Yadav Was Wearing Shoes While Distributing Foods To Girls During Navratri? No, Viral Image Is Old

An image of the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav is going viral on social media. In the viral image, Akhilesh Yadav can be seen distributing food to the women and children while wearing shoes. It is being claimed that Akhilesh Yadav fed the girls (Kanya Bhojan) with shoes on in Navratri.

While sharing this image, a Twitter user wrote a caption that reads in Hindi, "नवरात्रि मे जुता पहन कर कन्या को भोजन कराते अखिलेश यादव!! भावी मुख्यमंत्री उत्तर प्रदेश| अब बताओ मित्रों इनकी सोच कितनी उची हैं."

[English Translation: Akhilesh Yadav feeds the girl wearing shoes in Navratri!! Future Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Now tell friends how high their thinking is.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

Akhilesh Yadav fed the girls while wearing shoes during Navratri.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from 2016.

On doing a google reverse image search, we found this picture in Patrika Magazine. According to the report, the Akhilesh Yadav government had started this scheme named Hausla Poshan back in 2016 in UP. Under the scheme, nutritious food was to be provided to pregnant women and highly malnourished children. The government had kept the budget of this scheme at 700 crores. It was also mentioned in the report that Akhilesh Yadav distributed the food while wearing shoes on which people also raised concerns about personal hygiene.

On searching more, we find that Akhilesh Yadav himself had tweeted the viral picture on 15 July 2016. While sharing this picture he wrote, "Launched Hausala Nutrition Scheme, which will provide hot nutritious meals to pregnant women & malnourished children." At that time, many people criticised Akhilesh Yadav for wearing shoes as his shoe was visible right next to the food plate while giving food to the woman.

Launched Hausala Nutrition Scheme, which will provide hot nutritious meals to pregnant women & malnourished children pic.twitter.com/wy1n618FWI — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 15, 2016

To sum up, this photo of Akhilesh Yadav is from 2016 when he launched the Hausala Nutrition scheme for pregnant women and malnourished children. It has nothing to do with the Kanya Pujan during Navratri. Hence, the viral claim is false.

