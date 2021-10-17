All section
Caste discrimination
Amit Malviya Tweets SUV Mowing Down Devotees Video With False Communal Spin

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
Amit Malviya Tweets SUV Mowing Down Devotees Video With False Communal Spin

Chandigarh,  17 Oct 2021 12:49 AM GMT

The accused, whose car hit the devotees in Chhattisgarh, have been identified as Bablu Vishwakarma (21) and Shishupal Sahu (26).

On October 5, in Kawardha, Chhattisgarh, an altercation over flags between Hindus and Muslims led to communal violence.

Now, a video of a speeding car running into a religious procession is being shared, claiming to be yet another incident of communal violence in Chhattisgarh. The video is of a horrific incident in Chhattisgarh on Friday, October 15, when an SUV rammed over devotees leaving for Durga immersion, injuring nearly 20 people and killing one. The episode was reported from Pathalgaon of Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district when the residents of Bazarpara locality were marching for the religious procession.

In charge of Bhartiya Janata Party's IT department, Amit Malviya posted the clip via Twitter saying that this is the second incident of communal profiling and assault on Hindus. His post has garnered over 346K views with around 4.5K retweets.

India With MODI, a Facebook page posted the clip with the same caption. Their post has garnered over 40K views with around 1K reactions.

The clip is widely shared on Twitter and Facebook.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

The incident of a car running over people in Chhattisgarh is an incident of communal violence.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The Jashpur incident is not an incident of communal violence. Both the accused and victims belong to the Hindu community and have been apprehended by police.

According to the Scroll, on October 15, a Madhya Pradesh registered car was overspeeding to abscond police checking. It rammed into a religious procession at Pathalgaon in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh. It led to the death of a young man with at least 16 injured. Devotees were carrying out a rally for the immersion of Goddess Durga's idol following Navratri.

Image Credits: Scroll

The accused, whose car hit the devotees, have been identified as Bablu Vishwakarma (21) and Shishupal Sahu (26) and are residents of Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. The duo was crossing Chhattisgarh when they mowed down people carrying out the procession.

According to the Tribune India, the vehicle was identified as Mahindra Xylo, and the accused were caught. They were allegedly smuggling ganja (cannabis).

Image Credit: The Tribune

The Financial Express carried a statement of Vijay Agarwal, Jashpur Superintendent of Police. He said, "SHO Pathalgaon line has been attached while ASI has been suspended. FIR has been registered u/s 302 & 304".

Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, has announced compensation for the family of the dead. He informed via Twitter that the accused have been arrested, and the probe was going on.

In conclusion, the Jashpur incident was an accident to which Amit Malviya tried to give a communal spin. The accused have been arrested, and the necessary probe is still on.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Only Azaan Was Recited During Kisan Nyay rally In Varanasi? No, Video Is Cropped!

Amit Malviya 
Fake News 
Durga Puja 
chattisgarh 
Communal 

