Amit Malviya Tweets SUV Mowing Down Devotees Video With False Communal Spin

On October 5, in Kawardha, Chhattisgarh, an altercation over flags between Hindus and Muslims led to communal violence.

Now, a video of a speeding car running into a religious procession is being shared, claiming to be yet another incident of communal violence in Chhattisgarh. The video is of a horrific incident in Chhattisgarh on Friday, October 15, when an SUV rammed over devotees leaving for Durga immersion, injuring nearly 20 people and killing one. The episode was reported from Pathalgaon of Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district when the residents of Bazarpara locality were marching for the religious procession.

In charge of Bhartiya Janata Party's IT department, Amit Malviya posted the clip via Twitter saying that this is the second incident of communal profiling and assault on Hindus. His post has garnered over 346K views with around 4.5K retweets.

A speeding vehicle runs over a Hindu religious procession in Jashpur, Chattisgarh, without any provocation whatsoever.

This is second such instance of communal profiling and assault on Hindus while CM @bhupeshbaghel is busy helping the Gandhi siblings find political ground in UP. pic.twitter.com/olheUNVPgG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 15, 2021

India With MODI, a Facebook page posted the clip with the same caption. Their post has garnered over 40K views with around 1K reactions.

The clip is widely shared on Twitter and Facebook.

Claim:

The incident of a car running over people in Chhattisgarh is an incident of communal violence.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The Jashpur incident is not an incident of communal violence. Both the accused and victims belong to the Hindu community and have been apprehended by police.

According to the Scroll, on October 15, a Madhya Pradesh registered car was overspeeding to abscond police checking. It rammed into a religious procession at Pathalgaon in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh. It led to the death of a young man with at least 16 injured. Devotees were carrying out a rally for the immersion of Goddess Durga's idol following Navratri.

The accused, whose car hit the devotees, have been identified as Bablu Vishwakarma (21) and Shishupal Sahu (26) and are residents of Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. The duo was crossing Chhattisgarh when they mowed down people carrying out the procession.



According to the Tribune India, the vehicle was identified as Mahindra Xylo, and the accused were caught. They were allegedly smuggling ganja (cannabis).

The Financial Express carried a statement of Vijay Agarwal, Jashpur Superintendent of Police. He said, "SHO Pathalgaon line has been attached while ASI has been suspended. FIR has been registered u/s 302 & 304".

Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, has announced compensation for the family of the dead. He informed via Twitter that the accused have been arrested, and the probe was going on.

जशपुर के पत्थलगांव में सड़क हादसे में मृतक स्व श्री गौरव अग्रवाल जी के परिजनों को 50 लाख रुपए सहयोग राशि प्रदान की जाएगी।



दोनों आरोपी कल ही गिरफ्तार हो गए थे।



पुलिस प्रशासन ने टी आई को लाइन अटैच, एसआई को निलंबित कर दिया है।



घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 16, 2021

In conclusion, the Jashpur incident was an accident to which Amit Malviya tried to give a communal spin. The accused have been arrested, and the necessary probe is still on.



