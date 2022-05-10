Death Hoax In The Name Of Lalu Prasad Yadav Went Viral, RJD Called It Fake

A claim in the name of Bihar's former Chief Minister and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav went viral on social media. Along with the claim, an image of a dead body of a man wearing a garland can be seen. While sharing this image people on social media wrote that the viral image is of Lalu Prasad Yadav who died during treatment at AIIMS Delhi.



A Facebook user wrote, "बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री लालू प्रसाद यादव की ईलाज के दौरान दिल्ली AIIMS में मृत्यु हो गई हमारी तरफ़ से नेताजी को भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि."

[English Translation: Former Bihar Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav died during treatment at Delhi AIIMS. Heartfelt Tribute to Netaji.]

Another user wrote, "बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री लालू यादव की ईलाज दिल्ली AIIMS के दौरा मृत्यु हो गई| सभी मित्रों से आग्रह है कि यह जो घटना घटी है क्या सच है माननीय लालू यादव की मृत्यु हो गई है यह सच है मेरे पास किसी मित्र ने फोटो भेज कर शेयर किया है कृपया कर सच बताने का कष्ट करें."

[English Translation: Former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav dies during treatment at Delhi AIIMS. All friends are requested to tell if this incident which happened is true. is it true? A friend has sent the photo to me. Please do not hesitate to tell the truth.]





It is being widely shared on social media with a similar claim.

Claim:

Bihar's former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav passed away in AIIMS Delhi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan denied the viral claim.

During the initial investigation, we searched for information related to Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition. However, we could not find any credible media reports which can verify the viral claim. We also searched the official social media handle of Rashtriya Janata Dal but did not found any update related to viral claim.

However, we did find some media reports which rejected the viral claim. RJD released a statement and called the viral claim false. RJD spokesperson Chitiranjan Gagan while talking to the media said that Lalu Prasad Yadav is completely healthy and he is at the Delhi residence of his elder daughter Misa Bharti.

In further investigation, we also found a tweet done by Chitiranjan Gagan in which he refuted the viral claim. While replying to a user, he wrote that the claim is false and baseless.

बिल्कुल झूठा और निराधार है । लालू जी ठीक हैं और दिल्ली में मीसा जी के आवास पर हैं — Chitranjan Gagan (@ChitranjanGaga1) May 8, 2022

For more updates, we contacted Amar Paswan, RJD MLA, who recently won the bypolls election from the Bochaha seat. Amar Paswan recently joined the RJD party and he is close to Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav. While talking to The Logical Indian, he refuted the viral claim. He said, "Lalu Ji is absolutely fine. Lalu Yadav was admitted to AIIMS Delhi in January after his health deteriorated during treatment in RIMS Ranchi. However, he is doing fine now. I am in touch with Tejasvi Yadav. He had returned to Patna from Delhi after meeting him a day earlier. Don't believe in such news."

Our investigation shows that the viral claim of RJD president dying uring treatment in AIIMS Delhi is false and baseless. Lalu Yadav is healthy and he is at the Delhi residence of his elder daughter Misa Bharti. Hence, the viral claim is false.

