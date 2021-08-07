Fact Check

Indian Politicians And Media Outlets Share The Param Vir Chakra as Khel Ratna Award

Various BJP politicians, including sitting and former Union ministers, and media outlets circulated a post with the photo of Param Vir Chakra as Khel Ratna Award.

India   |   7 Aug 2021 11:05 AM GMT
Writer : Jakir Hassan | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Jakir Hassan
PM Narendra Modi announced on 6 August that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award would hereafter be known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Various BJP politicians, including sitting and former Union ministers, and media outlets shared an image thanking PM Modi. Text on the image with a photo of the medal said, "The Khel Ratna Award has been renamed the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Thank you, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, for supporting the idea of millions of Indians."

Former Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, National spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra, BJP Madhya Pradesh, Zee News, Dainik Jagaran, et cetera shared the post among various others.

The post is widely viral on Facebook as well as Twitter.

Claim:

Fact Check:

Since the posts went viral on social media, netizens started pointing that the medal is Param Vir Chakra and not Khel Ratna Award.


We searched for the Param Vir Chakra on the internet and found a page with the medal's photo on the Indian Air Force website. The medal on the website and in the viral posts are identical.

We also searched the Gallantry Awards at the Ministry of Defence website and found the Param Vir Chakra medal's photo.

Then, we searched for the Khel Ratna Award on the internet and found several photos which do not resemble the medal in the circulated posts. One can observe the Khel Ratna Award at Getty Images from 2012 with wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt holding it.

The existing photos of the Khel Ratna Award had the embedded text, "Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna", with an Ashok Stambh.Thus the medal on the viral photo is not Khel Ratna but Param Vir Chakra.

