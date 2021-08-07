Indian Politicians And Media Outlets Share The Param Vir Chakra as Khel Ratna Award

PM Narendra Modi announced on 6 August that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award would hereafter be known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.



I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views.



Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!



Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/zbStlMNHdq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

Various BJP politicians, including sitting and former Union ministers, and media outlets shared an image thanking PM Modi. Text on the image with a photo of the medal said, "The Khel Ratna Award has been renamed the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Thank you, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, for supporting the idea of millions of Indians."

Former Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, National spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra, BJP Madhya Pradesh, Zee News, Dainik Jagaran, et cetera shared the post among various others.





The post is widely viral on Facebook as well as Twitter.





What a great decision by @narendramodi

Rajiv Gandhi khel Ratna award has been renamed as The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!! 💫🙌 pic.twitter.com/SbZlXma2Ch — Sona Babbar🇮🇳 (@SonaBabbar1) August 6, 2021

Claim:

Various Indian politicians and media outlets shared a post with Param Vir Chakra as Khel Ratna Award.

Fact Check:

Since the posts went viral on social media, netizens started pointing that the medal is Param Vir Chakra and not Khel Ratna Award.

Mr Patra, this is the official website of the defence ministry: https://t.co/UuYAFT0Bb7

Please cross-check with it. You have tweeted the image of the Param Vir Chakra. https://t.co/XZqRrrIBNg — Sujan Dutta (@reportersujan) August 6, 2021





That medal you see is the Param Vir Chakra :)

Sab changa si :) pic.twitter.com/XB7h2sLsHH — Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) August 6, 2021

We searched for the Param Vir Chakra on the internet and found a page with the medal's photo on the Indian Air Force website. The medal on the website and in the viral posts are identical.

We also searched the Gallantry Awards at the Ministry of Defence website and found the Param Vir Chakra medal's photo.

Then, we searched for the Khel Ratna Award on the internet and found several photos which do not resemble the medal in the circulated posts. One can observe the Khel Ratna Award at Getty Images from 2012 with wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt holding it.

The existing photos of the Khel Ratna Award had the embedded text, "Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna", with an Ashok Stambh.Thus the medal on the viral photo is not Khel Ratna but Param Vir Chakra.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of Activist Removing Sacred Thread From People's Hand Shared To Target Samajwadi Party

