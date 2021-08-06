A video in which a man can be seen removing the sacred thread (Kalawa) from people's wrists is viral on social media. The video is being shared claiming that the man is Samajwadi Party leader Shiv Shankar Yadav, who is stopping Hindus from going to temples.

The video is being spread amid political parties' campaign for the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly election, 2022.

A Facebook user posted the video and captioned in Hindi, "#समाजवादी_पार्टी के शिव शंकर यादव ने #हिन्दुओं का कलावा काटा और कभी #मंदिर ना जाने की कसम भी दिलाई। ऐसे ही अधर्मी गद्दार लोगों की वजह से जिहादी और अन्य अधर्मी सर उठाते है #योगी_टॉप_टोटी_साफ".

Its English translation reads, "Shiv Shankar Yadav of #Samajwadi Party cut the Kalawa of #Hindus and also made them took an oath to never visit #temple. Jihadis and other unrighteous people raise their heads because of such unrighteous traitors."









The video is widely circulated on Facebook.

The video is shared on Twitter as well.

समाजवादी पार्टी के शिव शंकर यादव ने जयचन्द रूपी दोगले सेक्युलर हिन्दूओं के हाथ का कलावा काटा और कभी मंदिर ना जाने की कसम भी दिलाई।

आज कलावा कटवा रहे हो,कल कुछ और कटवाना

फिर हलाला भी करवा ही देना अपनी माताओं बहनों का👍👍

और इन नंपुसक सेक्यूलरों को तो क्या कहूं pic.twitter.com/BmbtCpbq3q — Deepak Sharma (@DeepakS06184414) August 6, 2021

Claim:

Samajwadi Party's Shiv Shankar Yadav cut Hindus' sacred thread and made them vow to never go to a temple.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. The man in the video is not Samajwadi Party's Shiv Shankar Yadav.

We did a keyword search on the internet and found the viral video on Youtube. It was uploaded by channel 'Bahujan Halchal' on 30 November 2020. The video is titled, "शूद्र शिवशंकर सिंह यादव ने कटवाए हाथों से बंधे कलावे || SHUDRA SHIVSHANKAR YADAV || GAJIPUR NANDGANJ" .

The video carried the viral visual and identified the man as 'Shudra Sivshankar Yadav'.

We found the same video on Facebook dated 30 November 2020. The caption asserts that Shudra Shivshankar Yadav is the leader of the social revolution who freed men from superstition and hypocrisy and introduced them to their power and knowledge by cutting the Kalawa. In the caption, the sacred thread is referred to as the thread of mental slavery.

News website, The Quint contacted Shivshankar Yadav, a retired government officer living in Mumbai.

He said, "The video is from November 2020 when I had visited a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur to attend a family function. I asked the people if they knew the significance of wearing the thread, and they told me that they had no idea. So, I removed it, and people were happily getting it removed."

He recognised himself as a social activist running a campaign named 'गर्व से कहो हम शूद्र हैं' (Proud to say that I am a Shudra).

Yadav added, "My official name is Shivshankar Ramkamal Singh. For the past five years, I have been identifying myself as 'Shudra Shivshankar Singh Yadav' for the sake of my campaign."

Shivshankar Yadav denied the viral claim of his association with any political party and has registered a complaint with the police regarding the matter.

He also shared a copy of the police complaint.

We also found a leader in the Samajwadi Party with the same name, Shivshankar Yadav, who has nothing to do with the viral video. He is former party district president from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Image Credit: ShivShankar Yadav/Twitter

The man in the video is Shudra Sivshankar Yadav, a social activist running a campaign against superstition and has no link to any political party. The viral video is part of his campaign, which is falsely given a political spin.

