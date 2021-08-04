A picture of a college entrance gate is going viral on social media. The name written on the gate is 'Rajnikanth Medical College of Engineering for Commerce & Arts'. Social media users are sharing the picture of the college with this supposedly odd name to taunt 'the New Education Policy'.

Facebook user Joginder Ranga while sharing this image, wrote, "This is India's new education policy. Can anyone tell what is actually taught in this college?".

The image is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Can anybody explain what exactly is taught in this college 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WQjjBzwa5E — Aditi✨ (@Chatura_21_) July 31, 2021





Claim:

The viral college entrance gate in the picture is Rajnikanth Medical College of Engineering for Commerce and Arts.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

We first looked at the viral picture carefully. We saw the name written on the college entrance gate is Rajnikanth Medical College of Engineering for Commerce and Arts. Usually, the names of colleges are not like this. Medical College of Engineering for Commerce and Arts is a bizarre name.

We did a google reverse image search of the viral photo, which led us to an article published by the Indian Express on March 22. The image used in the article looks similar to the viral image.



According to the caption, the building seen in the photo is the Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB), located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Credits have been given to Wikimedia Commons for this photo.

After this, we searched the website of Wikimedia Commons and found that this photo was uploaded on 16 February 2012.

Comparing the viral photo with the original photo, we found many similar elements. As in the viral photo, the same people are seen going inside the premises, who are also seen in the original photo.

We also found similar pictures in a report published on the news website india.com on 23 March 2021. On observing the image, we found the image on the website is almost identical to the viral image. The only difference between the two pictures is the name.

It is clear that the gate seen in the picture is of Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar. The name of the college has been tampered with in the viral picture. Hence, the viral claim is false.

