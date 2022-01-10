Did People Chant Pro-Khalistan Slogans During PM's Punjab Visit? Old Video Viral With False Claim

A video of a group of men on a bike rally with a Khalistani flag taken out by members of the Sikh community chanting pro- Khalistan slogans is going viral across social media platforms. The video is shared with a claim that the rally took place during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5. In the 24 second viral video, the men are heard shouting "Khalistan Zindabad". After PM Modi's convoy got stuck on a flyover in Punjab, the footage was massively shared. However, the incident was later termed as a lapse in a security breach that was caused by the farm protesters who had blocked the road in Ferozepur district in Punjab.

The viral video is claimed to be linked with this incident with a caption- Why Did The Congress Government Not Arrest Those Who Raised Slogans Of Khalistan Zindabad Yesterday? #PresidentRuleInPunjab.

Other caption that went viral with the video reads- खालिस्तान पार्ट 2 की शुरुआत हो चुकी है जो की मोदी राज में है | अगर ये पार्ट 1 की तरह उग्र हुआ तो मोदी के अंदर इंदिरा वाली इक्षा शक्ति नहीं की रोक सके | केंद्र सरकार की नाकामी की वजह से अब ये सब हो रहा क्युकी ग्लोबल इमेज का जो सवाल है "

Translation- Khalistan Part 2 has started, which is under Modi Raj. If it became furious like Part 1, then Indira's willpower inside Modi could not be stopped. Now all this is happening because of the failure of the central government because it is a question of the global image.

Following this, many users shared the image with a similar caption on Facebook & Twitter.



A video of a group of men on a bike rally chanting Pro- Khalistan slogans is claimed that the rally took place during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5.



The Logical Indian Fact check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The video is from the occasion of Shaheedi Jor Mela, 2021 and not during PM's visit to Punjab.



During our investigation, we used Invid's Keyframe Analysis to conduct the reverse image search on one of the keyframes from the video and found a similar video on Facebook from 2021. With the help of the video, we also found a YouTube video on the same event from December 2021.





The video was uploaded on December 27, 2021, on the occasion of Shaheedi Jor Mela. According to the Facebook post, the march was taken on the occasion of Shaheedi Jor Mela in Fatehgarh Sahib. The video is related to the "Kesari March" that is held every year from December 25-27 in the memory of Guru Gobind Singh sons Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh. Both of them were bricked alive after refusing to accept Islam.



A similar video was also uploaded on YouTube on December 27, 2021, with a description- Khalistan Zindabaad ਦਸੰਬਰ 2021 ਸ਼ਹੀਦੀ ਜੋੜ ਮੇਲੇ ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਕੇਸਰੀ ਮਾਰਚ which when translated into English reads- Khalistan Zindabaad December 2021 Saffron March by the youth of Punjab on the occasion of Shahidi Jor Mela.

Therefore, the claim that the video was shot during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur district is misleading. The video is an old video shot on the occasion of Shaheedi Jor Mela in Fatehgarh Sahib on December 27, 2021, where the bikers are seen chanting Khalistani slogans. The video is nowhere related to PM Modi's visit to Punjab.



