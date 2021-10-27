All section
Caste discrimination
Old Video Falsely Shared As Recent Celebration In Kashmir After Pakistan Defeated India In T20 World Cup

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
Jammu and Kashmir,  27 Oct 2021 12:07 PM GMT

The viral video is from 2017, when Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy.

Recently, India lost a T20 World cup match against Pakistan, which was held in Dubai. Since then, a lot of controversies have erupted over Indians celebrating Pakistan's win.

After the match, videos of people celebrating Pakistan's victory and chanting Pro-Pakistani slogans are being circulated on social media. Jammu & Kashmir police filed cases under stringent anti-terror laws against the students of two medical colleges.

Meanwhile, a video is being shared on social media claiming the viral video is from Srinagar, Kashmir, and people are celebrating Pakistan's win.

While sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption that reads, "Kashmir: Celebrations over India's loss today. The HM can invest in this states development as much as he wants, their mindset will never change. Invest that money in the army. Invest it in those states that will appreciate it".

Another user, while sharing this video, wrote, "Celebration in Kashmir after #indiaVsPakistan Cricket match."

It is being shared on Facebook as well.

Claim:

The viral video is of a recent celebration in Kashmir after Pakistan defeated India in T20 World Cup.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2017, when Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and ran a Google reverse image search. We found a still of the viral video on the Getty Images website dated 2017. The description of the image reads, "Kashmiri people celebrate after Pakistan's win in the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against India Sunday, June 18, 2017, in the old city of Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir. It was worth noticing that Pakistan defeated then title-holders India by 180 runs to win the Champions Trophy final at The Oval in London on June 18, 2017".

Image Credit: Getty Images

Getty Images published more pictures of that day. You can see the pictures here, here and here.

We also found a tweet dated June 19, 2017, in which a video shot from a different angle can be seen. The caption of the video reads in English, "Congratulations, Pakistan. Celebrations going on in #Kashmir. World's 3rd Largest Army is present but #KashmirResists 🇵🇰#INDvPAK #PAKvIND."

We can see the same orange and green banner as seen in the viral video in this video. It mostly looks like an Indian flag. In the 51 seconds of this video, we get to see a truck similar to the one on which people were celebrating by climbing in the viral video.

We then compared screengrabs from the viral video with stills published on the Getty image and the video mentioned in the tweet. Below you can see the comparison.

Some people in Kashmir indeed celebrated Pakistan's victory in the recent T20 world cup. Fews people have also been arrested so far. However, the viral video is from 2017, when Pakistan won the Champions Trophy.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Scripted Drama Video Shared With Claim Of Muslim Boy Trying To Sedate Hindu Girl In Restaurant

