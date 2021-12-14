All section
Caste discrimination
No, Akhilesh Yadav Didnt Sign Petition To Commute Ajmal Kasabs Death Sentence

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

No, Akhilesh Yadav Didn't Sign Petition To Commute Ajmal Kasab's Death Sentence

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  14 Dec 2021 12:13 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Arun Yadav, IT and social media head of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Haryana wing, shared a post claiming Akhilesh Yadav signed a petition to commute the death sentence of Ajmal Kasab.

A post is viral on social media claiming that Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, was among the people who signed the petition for the commutation of the death sentence of Ajmal Kasab terrorist guilty of the Mumbai 26/11 attack in 2008.

The post is viral with a Hindi text, "कसाब की फांसी रुकवाने के लिए जिन 302 लोगो ने याचिका पर साईन किया था, उनमें से एक अखिलेश यादव भी थे किन-किन भाई बहन को याद है या भूले गए".

[English translation: Akhilesh Yadav was one of the 302 people who had signed the petition to stop Kasab's hanging.]

Arun Yadav, IT and social media head of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Haryana wing, shared the post on Facebook. The post has garnered about 96K likes and 23K shares.


Yogi Devnath, in charge of Hindu Yuva Vahini for the Gujarat wing, shared the post on Twitter. The post had garnered over 7.5K likes and 3K retweets before getting removed.

Image Credit: Twitter


The post is viral on Facebook as well as Twitter.

Image Credit: Twitter

Claim:

Akhilesh Yadav signed the petition for the commutation of the hanging of Ajmal Kasab.

Fact Check-

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it false. More than 200 people signed the petition, and the list did not include Akhilesh Yadav.

We conducted a keyword search on the internet using relevant keywords and found an article published by the Indian Express on 21 November 2012. The article discussed the petition addressed to Pranab Mukherjee, then president of India and the petitioners who wanted Ajmal Kasab pardoned. Yug Chaudhry, the criminal lawyer who filed the petition, told the Indian Express, "In the first batch sent to the president, 203 people had signed the petition. About 15-20 more signatures were obtained in the second batch that was also sent to the president."

Image Credit: The Indian Express

We also found the list of the people who signed the petition. Click here, here, and here to view. The list nowhere mentions the name of Akhilesh Yadav. The noteworthy people who signed the petition included Kasab's defence lawyers Amin Solkar and Abbas Kazmi, Gautam Babbar of the United Nations, senior lawyer Collin Gonsalves, writers Mahasveta Devi and Naresh Fernandes, actors Nandita Das and Aamir Bashir, retired Director of the National Police Academy Shankar Sen, film-maker Anusha Rizvi, senior journalists and professors from leading educational institutes.

Therefore, we can conclude that the post claiming that Akhilesh Yadav, president of SP, was among the people who signed the petition for the commutation of Ajmal Kasab is a hoax and is viral with false claims.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Akhilesh Yadav 
Ajmal Kasab 
Terrorist 
Mercy petition 
UttarPradesh 

