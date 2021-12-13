False Claim On General Bipin Rawat Attributing Journalist Ravish Kumar Viral

In a helicopter crash on 8 December, 13 casualties were reported, including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and top defence officials. Linking to the same, a claim attributing Ravish Kumar, Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India, is viral on social media. It is being claimed that Ravish Kumar questioned the presence of Madhulika Rawat in the helicopter that crashed into the Coonoor ghat in the Nilgiris in western Tamil Nadu.

The claim is viral on Twitter.

इस क्रूर हादसे के बाद भी रवीश कुमार सवाल कर रहा है कि जनरल बिपिन रावत की पत्नी हेलीकॉप्टर में किस हैसियत से बैठी थी



अबे दोगले जनरल बिपिन रावत की पत्नी DWWA यानी डिफेंस वाइव्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन की प्रमुख है



ये संस्था 1947 में ही बनाया गया था और यह संस्था एक संवैधानिक दर्जा — दीपक( बंसल )बाबा गर्वित सनातनी(प्रकाशक समिति) (@Deepak_viml) December 12, 2021





जनरल बिपिन रावत की पत्नी हेलीकॉप्टर में किस हैसियत से बैठी थी:– रवीश कुमार



अबे दोगले जनरल बिपिन रावत की पत्नी AWWA यानी आर्मी वाइव्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन की प्रमुख थी.

हजारों नीच देखे रवीश लेकिन तुम्हारे जैसा नहीं देखा..



जब जब पप्पू या उसकी मां विदेश जाते हैं एक दुखद खबर मिलती हैं — राष्ट्रभक्त अनुज सिंह 🇮🇳 #SSB परिवार 🚩✊ (@Anuj_Singh34) December 9, 2021

The claim is widespread on Facebook as well.





Claim:

Ravish Kumar questioned the presence of General Bipin Rawat's wife, Madhulika Rawat, in the helicopter that crashed on 8 December.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false.

We conducted a keyword search on the internet using relevant keywords but could not find any media report citing Ravish Kumar stating anything, as in the viral claim. Had he made such a controversial statement, it would have been reported in the media.

We carefully observed the official social media handles of Ravish Kumar but could not find any such post that could verify the viral claim.

We found his Facebook post on 8 December where he called the news of the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash and passengers death shocking and tragic.

Ravish Kumar hosts NDTV's flagship weekday show Prime Time. All the episodes of the show can be watched on the YouTube channel of NDTV India.

On 8 December, the episode was titled, "Prime Time With Ravish Kumar: क्यों दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुआ General Rawat का Helicopter?"

In the 27 minutes long video, nowhere did he mention or question the presence of General Bipin Rawat's wife, Madhulika Rawat, in the helicopter.

Later, on 10 December, the episode was titled, "Prime Time With Ravish Kumar: अफवाहों का मुकाबला सवालों से है, धर्म भरोसे Troll तंत्र के अधर्म से है". At the beginning of the episode, Ravish Kumar clarifies that he has not commented on General Bipin Rawat's wife, Madhulika Rawat. He said, neither had he written or spoken anything as in viral claims related to Madhulika Rawat. The clarification can be heard from the beginning to the 3:37 time stamp.

The viral claim that Ravish Kumar questioned the presence of General Bipin Rawat's wife, Madhulika Rawat, in the helicopter that crashed on 8 December is false. Ravish Kumar himself debunked the claim in his Prime Time show.

