Kapil Mishra Was Not Thrashed By BJP Workers, 3 Years Old Video Viral With False Claim

A video of Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra is viral on social media. In the viral video, Kapil Mishra can be seen arguing with a man. The speaker then beat up Kapil Mishra in anger. Terming the video as recent, social media users are claiming that the BJP leader Kapil Mishra has been thrashed by his own party workers. This video, posted by Congress member Zakia Khan, has been viewed over 68 thousand times and got around 5,900 likes.

This video was also shared by Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan. While sharing this video, Prashant Bhushan wrote, "Karma ! Kapil Mishra was beaten up by his own party guys. "As he sows, so shall he reap, This proverb is attributed to Kapil Mishra. He used to say, 'Hit them with shoes' today he was beaten with shoes."

Karma !

Kapil Mishra was beaten up by his own party guys!

"जो जैसा बोयेगा वो वैसे ही काटेगा";

यह कहावत चरितार्थ होती है कपिल मिश्रा के ऊपर।

वह कहते थे "जूते मारो सालों को"। आज खुद ही जूतों से पिटे हैं जनता से।

जनता ने पीछे ले जाकर कूट दिया " pic.twitter.com/GPlWzAujRy — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 6, 2021

The video is viral on Facebook as well.





Claim:

Kapil Mishra was thrashed by BJP workers recently.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

When we watched the video carefully, we observed that the video has the logo of India Gram News. On doing a keyword search related to the viral video, we found a page on Facebook with the same name which uploaded the viral video on the page on February 11, 2019.



We also got a report from Amar Ujala on the same incident. According to reports, the scuffle took place when East Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Bipin Bihari Singh was about to inaugurate a community centre in the Shri Ram Colony area of ​​Karawal Nagar on November 28, 2018. There was a scuffle between Kapil Mishra and Haji Ballu, the father-in-law of the local councillor.

Kapil Mishra also shared a post about the incident on November 28, 2018. This post had an article from Dainik Jagran. According to Kapil Mishra, Aam Aadmi Party had filed a complaint against him that he had occupied the stage during the inauguration. He denied the claim in his Facebook post. He also said that he and the other people accompanying him were not involved in the scuffle.

Several media outlets also reported on this incident. It is evident from the report of Amar Ujala and other media outlets that the viral video is three years old and is being shared with a false claim that BJP workers beat up Kapil Mishra. Hence, the viral claim is false.

