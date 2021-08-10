Muslims Clear UPSC By Opting For Islamic Studies? No, The Viral Claim Is False!

Posts claiming that people can qualify for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam by opting for Islamic Studies subject in the civil services are doing rounds on social media. It further questions why subjects like the study of Veda, Geeta, Upanishad are not included in the UPSC exam syllabus.

A Facebook page Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitaha posted a photo and captioned in Hindi, "अगर "इस्लामिक स्टडी से IAS" बना जा सकता है। तो स्टडी ऑफ वेद ,रामायण, गीता, उपनिषद को भी UPSC की परीक्षा में शामिल किया जाए। केवल सनातन धर्म से ही इतनी नफरत क्यो..?? मुझे एक बात तो पता है की कोई सनातनी इस विषय को ज्यदा गम्भिरता से नहीं लेगा, परन्तु आप सभी के अंतर्मन में एक चेतना का जागृत होना बहुत ही आवश्यक है। कोई तो होगा जो इस विषय में सोचेगा ! इसी मंशा के साथ मैं यह पोस्ट प्रकाशित कर रही हूँ। (If "Islamic Studies can make IAS". So study of Vedas, Ramayana, Geeta, Upanishad should also be included in UPSC exam. Why so much hatred for only Sanatan Dharma..?? I know for one thing that no Sanatani will take this matter very seriously, but it is very important to awaken a consciousness in inner mind of all of you. There must be someone who will think about this subject! It is with this intention that I am publishing this post.")

A Facebook user Kanak Singhi posted the same photo on page 'देश का DNA' with the same caption. This post has garnered over 15 thousand likes and 2.2 thousand shares.

The post is viral on Facebook and Twitter.

Such posts are surfacing on social media for a few years. A Twitter user Alok Bhatt claimed in 2019 that Arab Culture and Islamic Studies is a subject of the UPSC entrance exam. He tweeted, "As an Indian citizen, I am not comfortable being governed by someone who owes his job as an Indian administrator to his knowledge of Urdu literature and Arabic/ Islamic Studies!" See the archive here.

Various prominent leaders of BJP, including Narendra Modi, follow Alok Bhatt on Twitter.

Claim:

People are qualifying for IAS by opting for Islamic Studies in the UPSC exam.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it fake.

We checked the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the list of subjects stated in the syllabus. We could not find Islamic Studies mentioned anywhere. UPSC civil service exam is conducted in 3 tiers- preliminary, mains, and interview.

For prelims, There are two papers of 2 hours exam. And both are of 200-200 marks. The papers are conducted for subjects mentioned in the photo below:

For mains, there are seven subjects stated in the syllabus. Five are compulsory for all the candidates, and the rest two can be chosen as per the candidates wish. Even in these optional subjects, there is no mention of Islamic studies. The subjects are mentioned in the photo below:

For the interview, no subject is chosen. In the last stage, candidate's personality is tested.

We also found a tweet of IAS Somesh Upadhyay mocking such claims. He wrote, "There is a parallel universe where UPSC offers Islamic Studies as an optional subject. It's called WhatsApp Universe."

There is a parallel universe where UPSC offers Islamic Studies as optional subject. It's called WhatsApp Universe. — Somesh Upadhyay (@Somesh_IAS) August 28, 2020

Therefore, the claim made on social media that people are qualifying for IAS by opting for Islamic Studies in the UPSC exam is absolutely fake.



